Florence Mashadi Rapeu is an inspiration on social media after following her lifelong dream when it comes to her career

The bubbly woman says she quit her fulltime job to pursue a career as a filmmaker and now focuses on scriptwriting on a permanent basis

According to her LinkedIn post, it seems Florence is working on The River, which is one of the biggest television productions in Mzansi

Florence Mashadi Rapeu’s story is about following your calling after quitting her job to pursue her lifelong dream. The former communications specialist says she decided to quit her job and launched a career in filmmaking as a scriptwriter.

The bubbly woman is currently working behind the scenes with South Africa's most love telenovela, The River, which airs on MultiChoice’s Mzansi Magic.

Rapeu says she changed jobs in order to pursue a scriptwriting job on a fulltime basis and seeing her name on television brings satisfaction to her. The former Tshwane University of Technology student, who also worked as a senior communications analyst, shared the influential story on LinkedIn and she wrote:

“8 months ago I took a leap of faith and quit my full-time job to pursue a screenwriting career on a full-time basis. Seeing my name on the credits with Bonga Percy Vilakazi, someone I have admired from my journalism days until now makes the sacrifices worth it. I am grateful, and more so to my good buddy Lesedi Phaahla, for pointing out that I am officially a TV writer. #screenwriter #talentfactory”

Florence Mashadi Rapeu recently quit her job to become a scriptwriter. image: @FlorenceRapeu/LinkedIn/TheRiver1Magic/Instagram

Source: Instagram

@Lesedi Phaahla said:

“Congratulations Flo! You deserve all the flowers.”

@Liesl Pretorius said:

“Congratulations, Florence. So happy for you!”

@Lerato Arewa said:

“Great work.”

@Florence Rapeu wrote:

“Thank you Lerato.”

@Seishane Leshaba said:

“Well done Flo.”

@Irene Shilubane said:

“Love this for you!! Congratulations.”

