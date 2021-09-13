Woman Proudly Shows Off Her Job, Inspires Thousands: “Well Done, Scientist”

A local woman has inspired Mzansi after sharing snaps from her job

The young lady is a laboratory scientist and seems to really enjoy what she does

Her pretty face and warm caption caught the attention of thousands of people who flooded the comments section in support

A laboratory scientist has inspired social media users after sharing a few snaps from a day on the job.

A stunning lady has inspired many after showing off a day at the office.

Source: Facebook

Heading to LinkedIn, Claribel Ogbonna Ezeibe could not help gushing about her profession and even took to thanking healthcare professionals for all the hard work that they do.

"I love my job as a Medical Laboratory Scientist. Shout out to all the Medics out there saving lives," she captioned the post along with a purple heart.

Her pretty face and warm demeanour definitely caught the attention of social media users. Check out some of the sweet comments below:

Jenner Martin-Gilbert said:

"What country is this? Your lab looks great."

Angela Tomei Robinson said:

"To all the Healthcare professionals in Laboratory Medicine- these are very challenging times- thanking you for all you do for quality laboratory testing for patient care."

Nwuko AUGUSTINE Chijioke said:

"Well done dear...This is how an excellent laboratory setting should look like."

Maria Sue A. said:

"Love your passion for your job. Keep up the good work."

Lintle Motjolopane said:

"Greatness. shout out to you."

Onengiyeofori Ibama said:

"Serene working environment. Well done Scientist."

MBUYE GILBERT said:

"The lab is wonderful."

