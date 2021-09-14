She Can Hug Her Kids Again: Mother Who Lost Her Hands Gets New Robotic Appendage

A woman who lost her limbs four years ago to sepsis is recovering and raising awareness on the disease

The 52-year-old mother revealed that her face became swollen after she visited the dentist and her gum had a 'nick'

Sue's GoFundMe got boosted when her cousin donated £10k (about R200k) for her to get a robotic arm

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A 52-year-old mother, Sue Neill, was able to hug her children and grandchildren again after years of losing her hands and legs to a strange disease called sepsis.

Mirror reports that the mother spoke about her debilitating experience with the disease as a way to mark World Sepsis Day.

The woman said that she is passionate about telling people about sepsis. Photo source: Mirror UK

Source: UGC

The disease took away her limbs

The illness ate up part of her nose, lip, and tongues and affected her limbs until they got amputated. The condition started as simple cases of an abscess, Daily Mail reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

To give her a better life from the horrible one the sickness had shown her, her cousin donated the sum of £10k (about R200k) and so she was able to get a robotic prosthetics for her right arm.

Sue hopes to get another one for the left arm later. The 52-year-old grandmother revealed that cuddling her children once again was an amazing experience.

How it started

Her sickness started after her visit to the dentist gave her a hole in her gum in 2017. As a result, an abscess grew days after and got her face swollen very fast.

Despite dosing on painkillers and antibiotics, the situation got worse and she was rushed to the hospital for intensive care.

Raising awareness

The woman said that she is putting her passion towards raising awareness on the dangers of sepsis and proving the need for the availability of good prosthetics to help patients with the condition.

Father built son a robot to help him walk

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that the father of a 16-year-old teenager built a body robot (exoskeleton) to help his son, who is wheelchair-bound, walk.

Whenever the teenager, Oscar Constanza, wants to stand up, he will command the robot and it will slowly strap around his body.

The young man suffers from a brain-related condition that disallows his nerves from sending signals to his legs, a condition that has rendered him immobile.

Source: Briefly.co.za