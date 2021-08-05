A father, Jean-Louis Constanza, has built an exoskeleton to help his son who cannot walk to have some level of mobility

The robot which costs $176,000 (R25 million) per piece is not available for private use for now because of its size and weight

In reaction, the son said that with the robot, he has been walking without needing someone to help as was the case

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The father of a 16-year-old teenager has built a body robot (exoskeleton) to help his son who is wheelchair-bound walk.

Whenever the teenager, Oscar Constanza, wants to stand up, he will command the robot and it will slowly strap around his body, New York Post reports.

The son asked his father to build him a robot. Photo source: Reuters, ABC

Source: UGC

The robot has helped him

The young man suffers from a brain-related condition that disallows his nerves from sending signals to his legs, a condition that has rendered him immobile.

Speaking with Reuters, the teenager revealed that before the exoskeleton, he needed the help of someone to be able to walk around.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Father, help me

One day, he approached his father and asked him to make him a robot that can allow him to walk since he is a robotic engineer.

While speaking about his breakthrough with helping his son, he said:

“Ten years from now, there will be no, or far fewer, wheelchairs.”

It will help many

It should be noted that many companies around the world have started manufacturing exoskeletons and are working on making them easier to use.

Constanza said that a piece goes for $176,000 (R25 million). Another thing worthy of note is that the piece cannot yet be purchased by individuals because of its weight.

Engineers at Wandercraft, a company that builds the robot, are improving operations to make the exoskeletons easier for personal everyday use.

Another person helped humanity

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a bright young South African man did his bit to make society a better place after he designed and built a wheelchair that can glide easily up and downstairs, doing away with the need for ramps to assist wheelchair-ridden people.

The young man built the wheelchair that he can be seen excitedly demonstrating in a heartwarming snap.

Portia Peloentle Kganyago reacted to the piece:

"Excellence on its level best. This is the kind of development, creativity and innovative ideas we want as a country. Well done my brother. Big up to you."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za