The social media community is seriously impressed by a young attorney who recently made his first court appearance

Clayton Ismael is an attorney and says he made his first appearance, explaining he was nervous as he addressed the court but he loved the adrenaline rush

The young legal mind is now praised for being calm in following his dream to become one of the top legal practitioners in the country

Clayton Ismael made his first appearance in court as a legal representative and says it was a wonderful experience. Although he says he had some emotions running high, he says he managed to calm down and focused on the task at hand.

The young educated man took to social media to share the inspiring post with his followers who are feeling nothing but excitement for him.

Looking at his profile, Ismael is a candidate attorney at Myburgh Attorneys Incorporated and he is receiving congratulatory messages from many of his peers. He captioned his photograph:

"First court appearance. I was a bit nervous on my turn to address the court, but absolutely loved the adrenaline rush!”

Clayton Ismael recently made his first court appearance as an attorney. Image: @ClaytonIsmael/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@James Oteng said:

“Most Judges are very helpful. Only a few are crotchety and maladjusted. Enjoy the future, it is here.”

@Masego Mathole said:

“Well done brother, so inspiring!”

@Abigail McPherson said:

“Congratulations my friend. Extremely proud of you.”

@Yvonne Mkefa said:

“Congratulations Clayton. This is how it all starts. Before you know it you will addressing the Chief Justice.”

@Clayton Ismael said:

“Thank you so much Yvonne, know that you and the entire employee relations team from Old Mutual contributed to my growth more than you can ever imagine.”

@Charlotte Kabaseke said:

“Congrats on your first appearance! Well done!”

@Lauren Thomas said:

“So awesome!! I’m sure you did great.”

@Clifford Ndou said:

“You got this in you, so enjoy it..”

@Susan Kreston said:

“Congratulations and well done.”

Source: Briefly.co.za