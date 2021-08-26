“It’s Your Time”: Mzansi Celebrates with Attorney Who’s Admitted to High Court

Njabulo Ntombela’s beautiful story has seriously touched many South Africans as he is been admitted as an attorney of the High Court

The resilient guy’s influential story was detailed by @KulaniCool on Twitter and the social media account holder has praised the attorney for working hard

Ntombela is seen celebrating with his grandmother at the High Court precinct, saying it took him 16 years to bag a Grade 12 qualification

A resilient South African man is being celebrated on social for his massive achievement after he was admitted to the High Court of South Africa. Njabulo Ntombela is admitted to represent clients and practice his legal skills at the High Court.

Ntombela’s influential story is highlighted on Twitter by @KulaniCool, who congratulated the guy for working so hard to realise his dream.

Njabulo took 16 years to acquire his Grade 12 certificate and five years to obtain his degree, but he is now fully accredited to practice at the highest of the land. @KulaniCool posted:

“Congratulations and well done Njabulo, fact that you didn't give up.”

The post reads:

@Primros3Dube said:

“The aim is to finish, it doesn't matter how long it took you.”

@NgoveniSbu said:

“Congrats my guy. This is very inspiring for me I needed to see this, although I would never want you to represent me in court, I really love your story.”

@Geelmhotep said:

“A true inspiration... Proof that life is not a race but a journey and our destinations are not the same, so one's finish line is not necessarily the other one's finish line....Well done brother.”

@ReginaThage said:

“Maleka ase makgona, makgona ke maboeletja.”

@NoksShjongwe said:

“He demonstrated the resilience of the highest order, indeed congratulations to him. I always say to my friends, it's not how long it takes you to get something, it's about whether you get it or not...”

@CathySM1 said:

“Perseverance and dedication. Focus on the goal, not the journey. All at the right time, congratulations.”

@Yellowcatshine said:

“That granny with her gown as well (hope it's hers), congratulations kini.”

@EviodenceShongwe said:

“When it’s your time it’s your time.”

@Z_Manyambose said:

“Perseverance Njabulo - congratulations, thank you for sharing your story.”

