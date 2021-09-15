Pitso Mosimane Opens Up About His Nickname 'Jingles' and Al Ahly Fans

Pitso Mosimane is enjoying his career so far as the coach of Al Ahly and is opening up about the colourful journey

Mosimane spoke about his nickname 'Jingles' and where it came from, also touching on his playing career a bit

The coach also spoke about the fans of Al Ahly and how amazing they are, he admires how dedicated they are

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pitso Mosimane recently opened up about his tenure at Al Ahly, the fans and his time as a coach. Mosimane has an illustrious career as a football manager and made a real mark for himself as the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns where he won numerous titles.

Since joining Egyptian greats Al Ahly, Pitso Mosimane has unbelievably lost only one title – the Egyptian Premier League. The Red Devils lifted the Egypt Cup and Egyptian Super Cup and also bagged consecutive CAF Champions League titles and the CAF Super Cup.

Pitso Mosimane is having a good run in his career as the coach of Al Ahly. Image: @therealpitsomosimane

Source: Instagram

Conversing with MTSports on Instagram, Mosimane responded to various inquiries sent in by fans.

Coach Mosimane is also known as 'Jingles' and his first question was about the nickname and where it originated, to which he answered:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"The name came from school, I liked one players called Jingles Pereira, I like the way he played from the back as a defender. I always spoke about them and that’s why the name stuck with me.

He was asked about some information about his thoughts on Al Ahly's fans and what he would describe them as by only using one word.

“I don’t think there are any fans more passionate than Al Ahly fans. I’ve never seen people who are as passionate. They love the team, they love the game and they don’t take anything else but the win," said Mosimane.

Pitso Mosimane's daughter graduates from Wits University

Briefly News previously reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is not only enjoying success on the field but he is rubbing it off on his children after his daughter, Lelentle, graduated from Wits University. The veteran manager’s daughter has thanked her parents on social media.

Mosimane also shared the images of his beautiful girl celebrating her qualification from the Johannesburg-based higher education institution. Lelentle shared a heartwarming message on her Twitter timeline, saying she will always be indebted to her dad and mother, Moira Tlhagale.

Although it remains unclear what the stunning lady enrolled for, she is receiving all the good messages on her social media page.

Source: Briefly.co.za