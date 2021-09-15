Alleged shortest Indian family, the Chaudhary family, said despite their stature, they never felt they can't do anything

Raju Choudhary, who is only 4ft tall, is the head of the family and he has two kids with his wife identified as Halli

The couple's children, Shashi and Karan, are all shorter than their father and both of them are in college

Alleged shortest family in India, the Chaudhary family, has continued to put smiles on people's faces despite the challenges they face as a result of their stature.

They make skits and post on their TikTok page @chotu_bhopali.000 which has 337.9k followers as thousands of people watch their videos.

Chaudhary family claimed to be the shortest family in India. Photo credit: @borndifferentshow

In a post by @borndifferentshow on Instagram, the family revealed that they never felt they can't do anything because of their height.

The head of the family, Raju Choudhary, said:

"We wake up at 5am to make videos and we keep making them until 7-8am. Then we have breakfast and leave for work.

"I don't care about the problems we face but I don't want my children to face any of them. We decided that instead of thinking it as a weakness, we would make it our strength."

Raju is only 4ft tall, while his wife Halli, along with their children Shashi and Karan, are all shorter than him.

After getting married, Raju and his wife opened their own business but the man said it has not always been easy.

According to Karan and Shashi who are both in college, their height hasn’t stopped them from doing whatever they want.

