Sizwe Dhlomo Roasted for His Covid Vaccine Comment: "They Paid You Too"

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has been roasted for his comment aimed at promoting the Covid-19 vaccine

The radio presenter suggested that influencers should start calling the vaccine "umgomo" instead of using English

Umgomo is a Zulu word for vaccine and the TV host believes "confused" South Africans would understand the message better if it was in their home language

Sizwe Dhlomo has been dragged on social media following his vaccine comment The radio presenter suggested that those who are hesitant to get vaccinated are "confused" because they don't understand English.

His post rubbed many of his followers up the wrong way and they took to his comment section to slam him.

Taking to Twitter, the media personality said those who have been vocal about the importance of getting the jab should stop calling it a vaccine but "umgomo". Umgomo is a Zulu word meaning vaccine in English. According to ZAlebs, the star tweeted:

"Maybe people are confused because we keep calling it a vaccine. Batsheleni ukuthi umgomo."

Following his post, Sizwe found himself in the middle of a Twitter storm. Check out some of the comments below:

@NokwazieM22 said:

"Those Vaccines we took as kids were Tried and Tested and Approved... And this one is still under Trial Phase so no one, No One should be forced into being a Trial Lab Rat."

@sandeisipho wrote:

"I am sure you thought this post is fire."

@CharlottEliseW commented:

"People just need to understand that not everyone wants to get vaccinated and leave those people alone... Isn't it you protecting yourself when you get the vaccination, so why are y'all still worrying about those that are not protecting themselves!"

@LungeloBeks said:

"Hayi these vaccine influencers must voetseek."

@Sandile_Tates commented:

"I remember growing up, kids from the rich families always thought they were smarter than every other kids...! My big brother here is the typical example of those kids."

@BrasiiLuca wrote:

"Damn man these trust fund babies out here promoting the vaccine."

@teezy_thatz asked:

"They paid you too??"

DJ Tira dragged for promoting Covid-19 vaccine

In similar news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira once again tried to push his fans to get vaccinated but it ended in tears. Gqom fans don’t want to hear medical advice from the media personality and have told him on several occasions to rather focus on music.

However, Tira is determined to keep spreading awareness of the Covid jab, regardless of the backlash. The Durban musician tweeted that peeps should go out in numbers to get their Covid jabs.

The responses ranged from people slamming him for promoting the vaccine at their expense, while others told him to rather focus on what he was good at.

Source: Briefly.co.za