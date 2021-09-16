Haibo: Video Shows Man Beating Up 3 Security Guards, SA in Absolute Stitches

A video clip of three security guards getting beat up by one rowdy perp has South Africans laughing

It seems the officers could not control the excited man, who just kept landing punches

Mzansi headed to the comments section and many people felt embarrassed for the poor security guards

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video clip of a local man beating up not one but three security guards is making the rounds on social media. While it remains unclear why the altercation took place, South Africans really can't believe three trained guards got their behinds whipped in such a manner.

A video of one Pretoria man beating up three security guards is making the rounds on social media. Images: @MalemaMotubatse/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to Twitter user @MalemaMotubatse, the incident took place at Menlyn Mall, Pretoria. He headed online to share the .

"Security officers though aaaaiiii," he captioned the post in part along with a laughing face emoji.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Stunned South Africans really could not believe what they were seeing either. Many people felt super embarrassed for the officers and wondered what sort of training they had received- if any!

Check out some of the silly reactions to the video below:

@MalemaMotubatse said:

"Aaaaiiii guys I'm sorry I can't stop laughing ijooooo angeke."

@eliotchauke1 said:

"What's the name of the security company? Did those guys get any training?"

@Mokhosana_MK said:

"LMAO I love how he put his mask back over his nose, regardless of the heated circumstances."

@MalemaMotubatse said:

"They must just resign mxm."

@Tea_bagZA said:

"Imagine your tata being whooped like this and get back home and tryna instil discipline to you..."

Mzansi seriously thrilled by video of woman begging for grocery trolley ride

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a mature woman begging to get a ride in a grocery trolley is a serious hit on social media. The woman is heard speaking in isiXhosa to a security guy in a mall.

She begs for a ride, saying she has never been pushed and that it’s only the current generation of kids who enjoy such a privilege.

The lady even goes to tell the guy who initially refused, she begs and says, “Please drive carefully because I don’t want to fall.”

The video clip was shared by @KulaniCool on Twitter and is receiving all the attention from Twitter users. After the ride and a spin, she promises to pay the guy but discovers she doesn’t have cash in her wallet. It’s unclear if she did withdraw the money as she promised.

Check out some of the reactions to the clip below:

@Nhlayisi_M said:

“I feel for the security guy pushing expecting money and dololo.”

@Tanta Seseli said:

“So she ended up not paying for the ride?”

@Afhu_Thabo said:

“Xhosas remain undefeated yuuh.”

@GbooiMolesedi said:

“I’m disappointed, I was waiting for a fall of the year.”

@MvabaTinise said:

“Ay losisi madoda yhini esenza kanje singaMaxhosa.”

@Nursing_Dignity said:

“She actually went to draw some money and gave him a R100.”

@Babeface8 said:

“I just need a liver to do it ey coz my inner child tempts me every time.”

@ChivazveBrian said:

“She's got sense of humour.”

@Bongani4431 said:

“Ngaze ngamthanda umuntu wesifazan do things that will make you happy and forget what people say.”

Source: Briefly.co.za