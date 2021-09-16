Antonio Conte has been touted as an ideal replacement for either Solskjaer or Mikel Arteta

Both Ole and Arteta have come under immense pressure from fans in recent days

Conte is believed to be keen on a return to the EPL and is waiting on the wings for an offer

The Italian boss is currently without a job after quitting as Inter boss in the summer

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would reportedly be open to replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United as manager.

Conte has widely been linked with a return to the Premier League, with both United and Arsenal touted as possible destinations.

The Italian manager is currently without a club after quitting Inter Milan over the summer shortly after helping them win the Serie A title.

He is understood to have held talks with Tottenham Hotspur but is said not to have been convinced by their short-term trophy prospects.

Metro UK now reports Conte is open to a return to the English topflight but is only keen on joining a club with a winning project.

The 52-year-old is arguably the most experienced and proven manager currently without a club and has been identified as the most ideal candidate to take over at either Man United or Arsenal where both Mikel Arteta and Solskjaer have come under immense pressure.

However, Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca DiMarzio claims Conte would only join a club where he can win titles immediately.

The tactician reportedly views the Gunners as a more long-term project and lack players who can guarantee silverware immediately.

United, meanwhile, are a different proposition and are one of the EPL sides he would consider managing if an offer is tabled.

Man United told to replace Ole with Conte

Earlier, Briefly News reported TalkSPORT host Jason Cundy has asked Man United to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after leading the team to a 2-1 shock defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League.

The performance sparked suggestions United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was tactically exposed even as a section of fans called for his sacking.

Cundy has now added his voice to the calls, urging the Red Devils to get rid of the Norwegian and replace him with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

