A woman shared some tips on how she transformed her marriage into a healthier one by changing her mentality and habits

The lady posted some photos, sharing the steps she took to make her marriage to her husband happier

The post on TikTok left many debating whether the advice was useful to a marriage

A woman opened up about the struggles she faced in her marriage. She also told people exactly how she was able to make it better by changing the way she operates.

A woman shared controversial marriage advice that went viral on TikTok. Image: @worthywife

The post of the married woman sharing her advice received thousands of likes. People commented on the video of a woman who went into detail about her marriage, and many found it relatable.



A lady @theworthywife posted a TikTok with snippets of the advice she has for other married women. The woman explained that she used to be hyper-independent and never let her husband take responsibility for anything. In one of her tips, the woman said that she stopped seeing her husband as incapable of meeting her expectations. The married woman said she used to applaud her husband for doing basic things, but she's stopped praising him for taking care of their kids or doing chores.

The lady told others how she became happier in her marriage. Image: Bymuratdeniz

Viewers debate over marriage advice

Online users commented on the video, and many could relate to the married woman. Other ladies posted their own experiences in marriage, and some agreed that her advice worked. See the post of the woman's marriage advice below:

looneyrants commented:

"I love this. I never did these things anyway. I told him from the moment he asked me out ukuthi I didn't come to earth to suffer, and I have never suffered. Marriage is nice when you marry a person who likes you and sees you as an equal. It's a true partnership."

Sthandwa_Zwane said:

"It takes two capable humans to make a marriage work. Good for you, sweets 💯"



Goblen 5 said:

"Excellent. As a man, I believe we are more than capable of doing things and behaving a certain way without taking advantage of 'she's the wife most'. Instead of demanding and using the 'I'm the man of the house, I provide' nonsense. Key word 'PARTNERSHIP'."

Others disagreed with the woman's advice:

laugh at least commented:

"Basically, she's saying... she stopped being soft towards her husband."

Cartman Bongz wondered:

"Did you also give him half of the lobola that he paid?"

moneymo added:

"I think you should just divorce cause that marriage is done."



ARIKA MANI said:

"They want to share tasks except the bills😂"

