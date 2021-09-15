Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again come under fire after leading Man United to a frustrating defeat against Young Boys

According to talkSPORT host Jason Cundy, United chiefs should consider sacking the Norwegian and replace him with Antonio Conte

Conte is currently without a job after quitting as Inter Milan manager during the summer

TalkSPORT host Jason Cundy has asked Man United to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after leading the team to a 2-1 shock defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League.

United were hoping to kick off their campaign in the European competition on the right footing during their trip to Young Boys, only to lose in Switzerland.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his blistering start to life with United, giving his side the lead within 13 minutes after he was assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

However, Moumi Ngamaleu drew the hosts level before Theoson Siebatchu netted a stoppage-time winner to condemn the Red Devils to defeat.

The performance sparked suggestions United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was tactically exposed even as a section of fans called for his sacking.

Cundy has now added his voice to the calls, urging the Red Devils to get rid of the Norwegian and replace him with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

“That there shows he (Solskjaer) is utterly clueless. That performance, the team shape… they went down to ten men, yes, but come on. They went to five at the back and he didn’t change it," the talkSPORT host ranted.

“It exposed Ole, it did badly. I’d sack him. We know what’s coming, don’t we? You’ve got Antonio Conte out there," he added.

Conte is currently without a job after leaving his role at Inter Milan shortly after leading them to their first Italian championship in a decade.

He has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal to succeed Mikel Arteta who has come under immense pressure in recent weeks as well.

Source: Briefly.co.za