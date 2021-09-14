Manchester United kick-off their Champions League campaign against Swiss side Young Boys this evening

The match could see Cristiano Ronaldo become joint Champions League record holder with Iker Casillas

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his second debut for the Red Devils over the weekend in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United

Ronaldo powered two goals into the back of the net while Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also got on the scores sheet

Cristiano Ronaldo could equal Iker Casillas' Champions League record if he features for Manchester United against Young Boys on Tuesday, September 14.

The Red Devils kick-off their campaign to win the European silverware for the first time since 2008 against the Swiss side.

Cristiano Ronaldo could equal Iker Casillas' Champions League record if he features for Manchester United against Young Boys.

Source: Getty Images

What record will Cristiano Ronaldo break tonight?

And they are not leaving anything to chance as they travelled with their full squad including the 36-year-old who rejoined them this summer.

Ronaldo will now become a joint record holder in the competition if he appears in tonight's game at Wankdorf Stadium as reported by Manchester Evening News.

The Portuguese is also the current all-time highest goals scorer in the competition with 134 goals after 176 games while Lionel Messi comes second with 120 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo last represented United in the UEFA elite championship in 2009 when they lost to Barcelona in Rome and this will bring so much memory for him in the Red Devils jersey.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to give out his jersey

And after the game, three Magpies stars approached the 36-year-old for his jersey but Give Me Sport claims he turned all the requests down.

The publication further suggested that Ronaldo told them one after the other that someone had already asked for it just to get away from them.

Source: Briefly.co.za