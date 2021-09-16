“Kim Kardashian Lite”: Lady Recreates Kim’s Met Gala Fit, SA Can’t Stop Laughing

One lady has SA in absolute stitches after trying to recreate Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look

The frugal queen used black stockings and what looks like a bedroom sheet to create her outfit

Surprised South Africans took to the comments section and many people really could not stop laughing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman's shocking re-interpretation of Kim Kardashians Met Gala 2021 outfit has South Africans laughing. The lady took to a quiet intersection and posed for the camera alongside the rural South African landscape.

This funny lady has recreated Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit with some everyday household items. Images: Getty, @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the ridiculous snap.

“Kim Kardashian lite," he simply captioned the picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Looking at all the thick clothing the lady is wearing, one can't help wondering if she might be feeling a little over-heated. She's taken a black stocking and thrown it over her head, using a black bedsheet to recreate the gowns 'train'.

Mzansi could not help laughing at the poor lady trying to impersonate Kim K.

Check out some of the reactions to the hilarious post below:

@SassyLelwa said:

“Kimile Kandashisa”

@HustlingSlave said:

"Kim Khambule"

@TapcoolerSA said:

"You're too old for these jokes. Focus on being a father. Twitter ancestors."

Woman recreates Kim K outfit from rubbish bags, Mzansi in stitches: "Only in SA"

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that a picture of a local woman dressed like Kim Kardashian has social media users laughing. It seems like the SA lady was inspired by one of Kim K's more controversial outfits in which the celeb can be seen rocking black leather from head to toe - literally!

Hoping to recreate the look, the lady made do with what she had and designed an outfit from some less luxurious materials.

Heading online, @RealMrumaDrive shared the pics.

"Only in South Africa," he captioned the silly pictures.

Instead of black leather, her garments are made of black rubbish bags and instead of carrying a silver designer bag like Kim K, the local copycat carries a silver pot.

Social media users could absolutely not deal with the ridiculousness of the outfit. Check out some of the funny reactions below:

@Shimi_jim said:

"Mzansi don't take things serious."

@Viwe_Colo said:

"Kanye West made us do that."

@Nkola_Tsupa said:

"LMAO I love my country. Yaz iSouth Africa yi-meme."

@ketzah3 said:

"My country never disappoints."

@SbuMabura13 said:

"So cringe!!"

@Mulako_Jr said:

"Who is that person in the actual pic?"

Source: Briefly.co.za