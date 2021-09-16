Doctor Khumalo Serves Major Drip with His Latest Sportswear Partnership

Mzansi football legend Doctor Khumalo is showing social media users that he's still got it with his latest post

Khumalo is serving looks in a top brand, modelling their tracksuits, and the legend looks top-notch as per usual

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to let Khumalo know that they are honestly loving the drip

Probably one of Mzansi's most favourite former footballers, Doctor Khumalo is showing the public that he's still got it. Khumalo has recently joined up with a top brand in world football and he's serving major looks with the outfits set out for him.

Doctor Khumalo is currently an analyst for SABC Sport and he is a Bafana Bafana legend. Taking to social media, Khumalo posted a slideshow of all the outfits and Mzansi is loving the major swag.

A lot of sportsmen have been partnering up with big brands in order to secure a bigger cheque for themselves. It seems like Khumalo has jumped on the bandwagon but the positive news is that it really suits him.

Check out the snaps below:

Check out some of the reactions to Doctor Khumalo's latest drip below:

gaopalelwe_m said:

"Role model, Doc the King himself."

majey221 commented:

"Nawe nje Mtungwa you are top quality. Legend."

skhumba_makau said:

"My old time favourite."

philaflurry commented:

"I remember your black Puma soccer boots with a green tongue."

princephoofolo said:

"But these kind of tracksuits, we don't get in store."

Doctor Khumalo is showing people that he's still got style. Image: @dk15_official

Source: Instagram

