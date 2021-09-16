A Nigerian boy was given another opportunity at life after being rescued by a kind man identified as Harrison Gwamnishu

According to the activist who shared the story, the boy was thrown into a forest with his hands tied and was found on 24 June

Sharing photos of the transformed appearance of the handsome lad, Harrison appreciated the kind-hearted people who had donated to the cause

A man named Harrison Gwamnishu came to the rescue of a young boy who was thrown into the forest. The activist found the boy in a forest in Edo state, Nigeria on 24 June and took him to a medical facility where he received treatment for two months.

The boy received treatment at the hospital for two months Photo Credit: @harrison_gwamnishu

Harrison also stated that the boy was moved from the hospital in Edo state to Asaba where he underwent physiotherapy.

The activist shared on his Instagram page the new look of the boy as well as photos capturing his appearance when he was rescued.

He went on to appreciate all good-spirited individuals who have been donating to the boy's cause.

Social media users react

@ms.chucks said:

"God will never forsake or leave you, you’re a timely blessing to this generation this is so emotional "

@mamayaski thought:

"@harrison_gwamnishu u re such an amazing young man paying it forward for ur generation yet unborn, I am praying for u night n day for evil ll never near u❤️"

@queen.david.98478672 commented:

"God continue blessing you dear,you are Angel in human form,You will reap your labour in good health Amen"

@apostlenewman remarked:

"Your type is rare nomatter what, I know you are kind naturally. If you continue this way, you shall soon be oir nation's saviour from leadership lapses."

@ikiomoye stated:

"It’s a good thing your mum adopted him. He looks more like you with each passing day. More blessings."

Kids tagged witches graduate finally graduate from school

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that kids who were rejected after being tagged witches had finished school in style.

Anja Ringgren Lovén who shared the news on her LinkedIn page said she is proud to have shown that the kids are not actually witches.

While appreciating the kind-hearted individuals that have been supporting the cause of her foundation, Anja opined that education is what gives one wings to fly.

