A woman whose wedding was to happen a week later has died of Covid-19-related complications

Samantha Wendell hesitated to get the vaccine after her co-workers convinced her it caused infertility

Her funeral will be conducted at the same church the wedding was to be held

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A 29-year-old woman who was set to walk down the aisle has succumbed to Covid-19.

Samantha Wendell was to walk down the aisle on August 21 but died of Covid-19 after failing to get vaccinated. Photo: Austin Eskew via CNBC News

Source: UGC

Samantha Wendell from the US was looking forwards to her big day but sadly passed away.

According to CNBC News, when the Covid-19 vaccines came out, some of her co-workers led her to believe that the shots could cause infertility. Austin Eskew, her fiancé, said that she panicked as they planned on starting a family soon after exchanging vows.

Wendell decided to hold off their vaccinations, a decision that would prove fatal. So instead of attending her wedding, which was set for August 21, her family is planning her funeral. Her funeral service will be held at the same church they were to get married.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, before her six-week battle with the virus, Wendell had changed her mind. The couple had planned to get vaccinated in July ahead of their honeymoon in Mexico.

Her grieving fiancé said that they were college sweethearts as they met during orientation in their first year and were looking forward to tying the knot.

Speaking to the press, Wendell's cousin said that misinformation had killed her and urged others to learn from her passing.

"If we can save more lives and families’ lives, then this is the gift that she left for us to deliver,” she said.

Nicki Minaj catching heat for misleading anti vaccination, side effects post

In more news about vaccine hesitancy, Briefly News reported that Young Money rapper Nicki Minaj is the talk of the Twitter streets after sharing misleading information about the Covid vaccine. The celeb recently tweeted some alarming information about the injection that raised a lot of eyebrows.

Fans first suspected the Barb of being against the vaccine when she did not show up to the Met Gala. One of the rules of attendance was that everyone had to have had their shot, reports The South African. Minaj tweeted:

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grip your head & face. Not that loose one."

As expected, her followers had a lot to say about the problematic statements. Tweeps believe that Nicki is using her massive platform to promote an anti-vaccination notion. The musician went on to claim her cousin's friend lost his reproductive ability because of the jab, reports Variety.

Source: Briefly.co.za