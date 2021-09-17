A 26-year-old man, David, failed at his startup and he did not know where his next meal would come from

In search of a job, he went on the street with a sign telling people that he needed a job as he handed out his resumes

Following that brave move, more than 200 people offered him jobs with the opportunity to turn his life around

A young man, David Casarez, went all out in 2018 to put a stop to his longtime unemployment. Before job hunting, the 26-year-old had failed at starting his own tech company with his Bachelor’s degree in management information systems.

Following David’s failure, he slept in a bus park on a bench in Mountain View, California. His situation was really that bad that he did not even have a roof over his end, Goal Cast reports.

Help a homeless man

With a strong determination not to give up, the young man took to the street with a placard that reads:

“HOMELESS. HUNGRY 4 SUCCESS. TAKE A RESUME.”

Stranger was impressed

In addition to the sign, he printed many CVs and went on the road. When a driver, Jasmine Scofield, saw him, she was impressed. With David’s permission, she took his photo and posted it on social media. The driver was impressed that the homeless man was not on the street begging but hunting for jobs.

Later in the day, the unemployed man got more than 200 job offers from different companies. When his story was reshared on Instagram by @globalpositivenews, it gathered a lot of comments.

Below are some of them:

tommyhunt2001 said:

"Wonder how he's doing now."

tazybear said:

"No one should go homeless. No one should be jobless. No one should be left hungry."

very.tall.hobbit said:

"Very cool. But let's not pretend like this would work for every homeless person. 'Just asking for money' isn't anyone's first choice."

rdona32_ said:

"This is it. This is how we help each other out."

__lorri said:

"This is not positive news. Housing is a human right, he deserves shelter and stability, not another foot in the door to capitalist gain."

Another desperate job search

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a lady, Egbohaghe Victoria, took the bull by the horn and showed that she would not give up.

On Tuesday, February 9, Victoria took to the street of Abuja with cardboard that reads, "Please I need a job".

On the placard, she spelt out her qualification, saying she has BSc in international relations. Underneath that is her email. Atop the cardboard is a plea that she really needs a job.

