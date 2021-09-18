Sinalo Dada was forced to put her hopes and dreams on hold after NSFAS declined her study loan in the third year of her law degree

She needs R81 000 to pay for her studies and accommodation, something impossible for her

On a good day she makes R800, most of her profit goes into buying more stock and supporting her parents

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sinalo Dada had big dreams and huge hopes for the future but those hopes and dreams came crashing down due to NSFAS.

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) declined her application for a loan to study. She was her family's only hope to get out of poverty, she was in the third year of her law degree when she was forced to drop out in 2019.

Sinola Dada has taken to selling food on the side of the street to survive after NSFAS declined her study loan. Photo credit: @Sinalo Dada

Source: Facebook

She has had to resort to selling food on the side of the road to survive. According to News24, she makes R800 on a good but a lot of her profit is put back into her business to buy food to sell.

What little she takes home is used to help support her epileptic father and her mother who works part-time as a domestic worker.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She needs R44 374 to complete her studies and a further R37 500 for accommodation. She uses her Facebook page to promote her business.

Selfless daughter Zoe Maseko uses NSFAS funds to give her mum a better home

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Zoe Maseko's latest Twitter post is buzzing for all the right reasons as she places the needs of her loved ones above her own. On Tuesday, 16 September, she tweeted that she is using her saved-up NSFAS funds, worth R6 800, to extend the home of her mum and siblings.

For those who need clarification on NSFAS, it's financial aid for students from challenging financial backgrounds to access tertiary education. So yes, it's a big deal that she chose to rebuild her family home over her studies, which she is still pursuing.

Zoe goes on to say that in the future when she starts working, she wants to build her mum a double-storey house. We love a queen who has big dreams to help others, especially when it's the person who brought you into this world.

Source: Briefly.co.za