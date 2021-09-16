Zoe Maseko is the recipient of NSFAS funds but she is using the money for needs beyond her studies

Maseko wants to rebuild her mother's house with the funds to make it more comfortable for her family

In the future, she has big plans to build her mother's dream double-storey home and she hopes to achieve this once she starts working

Meet Zoe Maseko. Her latest Twitter post is buzzing for all the right reasons as she places the needs of her loved ones above her own. On Tuesday, 16 September, she tweeted that she is using her saved-up NSFAS funds, worth R6 800, to extend the home of her mum and siblings.

Zoe Maseko is busy rebuilding her mum's home with the funds she received from NSFAS. Image: @_Maseko_Zoe / Twitter

Source: Twitter

For those who need clarification on NSFAS, it's financial aid for students from challenging financial backgrounds to access tertiary education. So yes, it's a big deal that she chose to rebuild her family home over her studies, which she is still pursuing.

Zoe goes on to say that in the future when she starts working, she wants to build her mum a double-storey house. We love a queen who has big dreams to help others, especially when it's the person who brought you into this world.

This is the post she shared:

The Twitterverse recognises her selflessness and sent the following blessings and messages of support her way:

@Basupi_Princess said:

"Super proud of you Zoe. May God bless you abundantly mntase."

@u_Inathi said:

"Your Mom gave birth to an Angel Zozo, you will build her that double story house."

@_Maseko_Zoe said:

"May God continue to bless you."

She even received a tweet from a user named @RiskyMashigo, who offered financial help through a CSI programme. He said:

"Please drop me an email and indicate that you were referred by me. Let’s see if we can top up with a helping hand during our CSI programmes."

Zoe seems like an incredible person who wants to make her mum's life easier and more comfortable. Stories like these also inspire others to follow in similar footsteps and create a society where giving back becomes the norm.

