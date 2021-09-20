Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's touchline reaction after West Ham were awarded a penalty has been likened to Jose Mourinho by Man United fans

The Norwegian manager smashed a water bottle on the turf after referee Martin Atkinson gave a spot-kick to the Hammers

David de Gea made a heroic save from mark Noble in the final minute to give the Red Devils a hard-earned victory

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's antics on the sidelines has been compared with that of their former boss Jose Mourinho, Sport Bible.

What led to Solskjaer's reaction

The Norwegian manager was furious at the last-minute penalty decision awarded to West Ham by referee Martin Atkinson after Luke Shaw handled the ball inside the box.

Solskjaer smashed a water bottle on the ground to show his displeasure at the penalty decision made by the referee.

Solskjaer's reaction to West Ham's last-minute penalty remind Man United fans about Jose Mourinho. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Hammer had gone in front through Said Benrahma on the half-hour mark before Cristiano Ronaldo equalized minutes later.

Jesse Lingard then scored a beauty of goal with a minute left to play before the awarded the Hammers a penalty after Andriy Yarmolenko's cross hit the hand of Shaw.

And after a check on the VAR, referee Atkinson pointed to the spot as David Moyes quickly substituted Jarrod Bowen for team captain Mark Noble.

Noble was denied by David de Gea as the Red Devils went home with a 2-1 win but fans did not forget Solskjaer Mourinho-like attitude.

One fan said:

"Solskjaer's bottle smash after VAR gave West Ham the penalty."

A second added:

"Seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer throw a water bottle down in pure anger when West ham gets the penalty is everything."

A third said:

"Someone whispered to Solskjaer that the water bottle is Martin Atkinson."

Ronaldo's son set to become a top footballer

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's son is set to follow in his father's footsteps in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping his son takes after him after joining Man United's academy since he moved to England. Ronaldo Jr. turned up for training along with Nemanja Matic's son and posed for a photo with another kid of their age.

The 11-year-old also played alongside his father at Juventus academy and showed flashes of brilliance scoring goals from set-pieces and like natural No.9.

Source: Briefly.co.za