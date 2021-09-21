Young Amapiano artist Mfana Kah Gogo survived a car crash that took place when he and his team were travelling in Johannesburg recently

Mfana Kah Gogo, who is from Durban, was in Johannesburg for a gig and to also sign a huge deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa

The rising star's fans shared that they are glad he and the team survived because Mpura and Killer Kau recently died in a horrific car crash

Rising Amapiano star Mfana Kah Gogo survived a car accident a few days back. The young artist took to social media to share a snap of the wrecked vehicle he and his tea were travelling in when they got into the accident.

Amapiano rising star Mfana Kah Gogo survived a car accident in Johannesburg. Image: Mfana Kah Gogo

The musician, real name Sipho Mbonambi, told his fans that all his peeps who were in the whip with him came out unscathed. He thanked the higher power for surviving the crash.

According to ZAlebs, Mfana Kah Gogo is only 17 years of age. He recently trended on social media after a clip of him freestyling to a beat surfaced online. The young man from Durban has now signed a music deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa.

His fans took to his Facebook page to react to the snap of the wrecked car he posted.

Check out some of their comments below:

Jason J-Mini said:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper, Mfanaka."

Brighten Takang wrote:

"Sho Boi... I saw the car accident you posted... Please be careful on the road... Don't drink and drive... All the best."

Boh Mbhele commented:

"I'm glad you survived the accident bro eii sisafuna usiphe umusic omnandi boi."

DBN Gogo shares more details of Mpura and Killer Kau's deadly accident

In similar news, Briefly News reported that more details emerged following the passing of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura. Yanos DJ DBN Gogo took to social media to respond to a curious fan who wanted to know more following the crash that claimed the lives of his favourites.

DBN Gogo revealed that not only Mpura and Killer Kau died during the tragic accident. She said that a total of five men, who have all been identified, died in the horrific crash.

Taking to Twitter to share the sad news, DBN Gogo added that six people were travelling in the car and only one survived. She wrote:

"6 occupants. 5 deceased all male identified. 1 female passenger in hospital."

