Former President Jacob Zuma has stated that South Africa is slowly turning into a 'constitutional dictatorship'

Zuma has finally responded to the Constitutional Court's recent ruling to dismiss his application for recissions

South Africans have taken to social media to discuss Zuma's latest accusations against the highest court of the country and its judges

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Following the Constitutional Court ruling to uphold former President Jacob Zuma conviction of contempt of court, Zuma released a statement through his foundation to speak on the court's decision on Monday, 20 September.

The former president had made an application to ConCourt to have his sentence of 15-months imprisonment sentence overturned.

Former president Jacob Zuma is adamant that he is a political prisoner who was sentenced without trial. Images: @MelissaNe10 & @PhotoColman

Source: Twitter

Zuma was not pleased with the decision made by the court and accused ConCourt of not sticking to its own rules, according to TimesLIVE. He also stated that the court had manipulated rules to deal with Mosholozi.

Zuma also accused the judges of the Constitutional Court of acting as though they are above the constitution of South Africa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He also stated that he was still a victim of a looming "constitutional dictatorship," and that reaffirmed the notion that he is a political prisoner who was sentenced without a formal trial, according to a report by News24.

South Africans react to Zuma's 'constitutional dictatorship' claims

Zuma's statement which was published on Twitter garnered a number of reactions from his supporters and South Africans who also critiqued the former president.

Some people were of the opinion that Zuma's recent statement was a clear indication that he has no understanding of the Constitution of South Africa actually functions.

His loyal supporters on the other hand stated that they would Zuma fight the 'constitutional dictatorship' in South Africa. Here is what they had to say:

@sailkatana said:

"I think that’s the way he wanted it. But it’s not rolling exactly like he wanted it to because he is no longer able to manipulate the system."

@_officialMoss said:

"Who cares ? Tell him to leave us alone please. Geez had genoeg of this oupa "

@errolbsk said:

"Zuma's first lie, is that his powers to appoint a commision were usurped. This shows he clearly doesn't understand that as an implicated person, he couldn't appoint the chair. Zuma has never understood our constitution."

@leona_kleynhans said:

"I think that maybe he is starting to get the idea that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land?!! "

@bevthrills said:

"Hopefully we can celebrate the fact that human rights are prioritised over selfish greedy lawless entitlement - something Zumas dictatorship was!"

@DlamsMhlaba said:

"We will defeat this constitutional dictatorship, watch this space."

Mzansi has opposing views about Jacob Zuma's rescission application being dismissed by ConCourt

Briefly News previously reported that the Constitutional Court's much-anticipated ruling in Jacob Zuma's application to have his sentence of 15-months imprisonment for contempt of court overturned was handed down on Friday, 17 September.

The court ruled that Zuma's application did not meet the requirements necessary for him to be granted rescission of his sentence.

As a result, Zuma's application has been dismissed and the ConCourt ordered Zuma to pay all costs involved in the litigation of his application, according to SABC News.

According to News24, Zuma has been ordered to pay the costs of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry who were part of the proceeding to oppose Zuma's application, as well as the costs of two legal counsel.

Source: Briefly.co.za