Former President Jacob Zuma's application for rescission was thrown out by the Constitutional Court on Friday

The court found that Zuma's bid to have his sentence overturned did not meet the requirements of such an application

South Africans took to social media and had polarising views about the judgement, with Zuma's supporters not happy with the ruling

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court's much-anticipated ruling in Jacob Zuma's application to have his sentence of 15-months imprisonment for contempt of court overturned was handed down on Friday, 17 September.

The court ruled that Zuma's application did not meet the requirements necessary for him to be granted rescission of his sentence.

As a result, Zuma's application has been dismissed and the ConCourt ordered Zuma to pay all costs involved in the litigation of his application, according to SABC News.

According to News24, Zuma has been ordered to the costs of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry who were part of the proceeding to oppose Zuma's application, as well as the costs of two legal counsel.

South Africans discuss Jacob Zuma's application being dismissed

People took to social media to discuss ConCourt's decision to dismiss his application and subsequently maintaining the sentence that was handed down to him earlier this year.

There were people in favour of the court's decisions and others felt that it was simply unfair to dismiss applications with costs. Here is what they had to say:

@takalanimasiya commented:

"We have to applaud the @ConCourtSAfor standing up to defend the rule of law and the constitution against Zuma's egregious defiance!"

@NtshengedzeniMu commented:

"This thing of dismissing and costs won't end well when their favourite is out of power."

@mahlokotf commented:

"Khampepe says the matter was a straight forward, if that was the case, why did they take over 2 months to make a ruling. anyway Jacob Zuma le yena o na le hlogo ya bothata, should have jst went to Zondo n I said I don't know or I dnt remember. Adv Mpofu did his best. #ConCourt"

@takalanimasiya commented:

"The decision is sound and correct. Is there any advocate who lost more cases than @AdvDali_Mpofu"

@LadyWhoIsBlack commented:

"The courts are captured, the judges are predictable… the judges are serving the Stellenbosch mafia. JZ is never in the wrong, everything he did was right and no one is allowed to think otherwise. "

@marieBooysenss commented:

"This has to be end of the road for Jacob Zuma, asseblief tog. We are tired of his stories."

@seh_clements commented:

"The Constitutional Court was going to rule on its favour so the recession application was just a waste, now look #JacobZuma needs to pay costs‍♀️ #ConCourt"

@mamogala commented:

"#ConCourt I dont like the Socialist Marxist Lenninist Socialist #ANC and its #jacobzuma as matter or fact! But we cannot destroy our country's State, Judiciary , Legislation & any semblance of Laws because of the hatred for one man"

@CommandarJay commented:

"President Jacob Zuma has striped naked the constitutional court... The entire judiciary to be exact. Now we know that these so called judges are compromised and have no regard for the law they claim to uphold."

Constitutional Court hears Jacob Zuma's rescission application

Briefly News previously reported that former President Jacob Zuma's bid to have his 15-month sentence for contempt of court reversed was heard by the Constitutional Court on Monday.

Zuma cited health concerns in his rescission application as one of the reasons he won't be able to serve his 15-month sentence according to EWN.

Zuma also believes the Constitutional Court erred by allowing the State Capture Commission of Inquiry to approach it directly to hear his contempt of court case, reports eNCA.

According to News24, Zuma's legal representative spent hours explaining ConCourt how Zuma's constitutional rights under section 35 were violated. Mpofu argued that Zuma deserved a trial based on rights afforded by the constitution.

Mpofu also argued that since Zuma did not get a trial ConCourt should grant him a rescission of his sentence.

When asked by Justice Zukisa Tshiqi if there was a remedy of rescindment available to a litigant who chose not to oppose an application on purpose, Mpofu answered that plaintiffs could exercise their rights at any time during the legal process.

