Rulani Mokwena Gives Insight Into How Mamelodi Sundowns Hold It Down at the Back

Rulani Mokwena highlighted how Mamelodi Sundowns works hard to keep from conceding senseless goals

The co-coach reflected on how they are good offensively, which makes them work hard defensively as well

The club recently beat TS Galaxy with a convincing 3-0 win, showing that they are seriously defending the title

It's been four games in the DStv Premiership and the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have not conceded a goal. The club has a rock-hard defence and it's really starting to show as the season goes on.

Co-coach Rulani Mokwena is breaking down how the club lines up and avoids conceding goals. As much as scoring goals is important, it is also vital that teams who are challenging for the league keep clean sheets as much as they can.

"We have certain skills in our plans. Without exposing too much, it is clear that we don’t defend from the defensive line and we don’t rely only on our goalkeeper," said Mokwena according to TimesLIVE.

Sundowns are coming off the back of an impressive win against TS Galaxy, putting three goals past Owen da Gama's men. The Chloorkop side is showing that they mean business this season and are working extra hard to bring the title back home.

Mokwena highlighted that their game is mostly about being offensive which makes up for their strong defence in the league.

"So a lot of the work that we do in the team is about our offensive principles, then your offensive principles immediately reflect when you are out of possession," he said.

SowetanLIVE reports that meanwhile, Owen de Gama said that he made a few tactical mistakes in the game against Sundowns over the weekend. Right now, it's hard to beat the mighty Masandwana.

Rulani Mokwena compares his defence to Italian greats

Briefly News previously reported that Rushine de Reuck and Grant Kekana, the central defensive combination of Mamelodi Sundowns, have been compared to the iconic Italy pair of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, as per coach Rulani Mokwena.

Sundowns defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in a DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld over the weekend, with De Reuck and Kekana putting in strong performances. He didn't simply defend well; he also scored the game's first goal.

"I think probably the prototype now left is a Chiellini and a Bonucci... centre-halves that really love grafting and carrying the piano, and that we have here with Grant and Rushine," said coach Mokwena.

