The South African Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, made some strong remarks at the Anglican Provincial Synod's virtual opening

Makgoba said anti-vaxxers are well within their rights not to get the Covid 19 jab as long as they are willing to stay in self-isolation at home

There was a strong backlash to Makgoba's remarks as South Africans took to social media in their numbers to make known their displeasure

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The South African Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, says anti-vaxxers are well within their rights not to get the Covid 19 jab as long as they are willing to stay in self-isolation at home.

According to SABC News, Makgoba said his church strongly advises that vaccination for all their clergy should be mandatory.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says anti-vaxxers are well within their rights not to get the Covid jab if they are willing to stay in self isolation at home. Image: Nardus Engelbrecht/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News understands Makgoba made the remarks at the Anglican Provincial Synod's virtual opening, where he added that the debate of making the vaccination mandatory is a sensitive matter across the world.

"Anti-vaccine lobby groups speak firmly on their right not to get the vaccine, which is all well and good if they are willing to stay at home in isolation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"But as soon as they move into spaces occupied by others, their rights become limited by the rights of others.

"In a deadly pandemic, the right of your neighbour to life inevitably circumscribes your right to do as you like."

There was a strong backlash to Makgoba's remarks as South Africans took to social media in their numbers to make known their displeasure.

South Africans not the least bit happy

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the fiery reactions.

@UnmovedLee said:

"Because they are a threat to the protected? How does that work? Ukunya."

@Junior24302 expressed:

"What happens if you are vaccinated and members of your family refuse to do so while staying together?"

@LucasSehume reacted:

"Stay at home isolate, but they can go vote on the 1st of November."

@Thabo2017 jibed:

"BoThabo always stick their noses everywhere. Sies man."

@rudimunemo intoned:

"Anti-vaxxers are also within their rights to freedom of movement how dare do you tell people to stay at home?"

@kgotsoolebogeng offered:

"Does the Arc know reasons for "Isolation"?"

Over 600 illegal marchers fail to change minds, anti-vaxxers to be charged in Cape Town

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that hundreds of anti-vaxxers descended on Sea Point to protest the rollout of the Covid 19 vaccine on Saturday.

They claimed that the vaccine has not been tested thoroughly enough and their immune systems are capable of fighting off the virus with "chemicals".

Despite the protest being peaceful a number of people are facing the prospect of being charged by the police for the illegal march, according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly.co.za