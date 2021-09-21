Aisha Buhari Cup final match ended in an embarrassing fashion for the Super Falcons who were defeated by Banyana Banyana

The ladies from South Africa edged their Nigerian counterparts 4-2 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos

Either of the sided needed victory to emerge champions of the maiden edition of the tournament and the South Africans stunned the hosts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa have won the Aisha Buhari Cup following a breathtaking performance on the final match day, September 21.

The maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s tournament, called the Aisha Buhari Cup (ABC), witnessed a thrilling finale at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Tuesday evening.

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa have won the Aisha Buhari Cup following a breathtaking performance in the final. Image : Soccerzela

Source: UGC

All the participating teams played just two matches each with the team with the highest points tally emerging as the champions.

On the final day, it was more of a 'war' than the friendly match it was meant to be as both teams showed why they are Africa's powerhouses, when it comes to women's football.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Banyana Banyana opened the scoring as early as the 6th minute following an own goal by Alozie Michelle.

Minutes later, Onome Ebi committed a foul in the danger area as the South African’s extended their lead after Motlhalo Linda converted from the spot; 2-0.

In the 20th minute, Nigeria thought they were back in the game but Desire Oparanozie’s effort was canceled-out after referee adjudged a foul in the build-up.

The striker converted Oshoala's well worked inswinger, but the referee says there was a foul in the build-up, Oshoala disagrees, but goal won't stand.

And just before half-time, the Nigerians were stunned when Banyana Banyana converted a well-worked move as Salgado Gabriela made it 3-0 before both teams went into the break.

Like wounded lionnesses, the Super Falcons came blazing hot from the tunnel and pulled one back in the 47th minute courtesy substitute Ikechukwu Vivian to make it 1-3.

And six minutes later, Ikechukwu Vivian grabbed a brace to give Nigeria hope of an equaliser, having reduced the scoreline to 3-2.

However, with three minutes left on the clock, Linda Motlhalo silenced the crowd when she converted from the penalty spot to seal the win. It ended; Nigeria 2-4 South Africa.

Details of the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Cup

Cameroon finished at the bottom of the six-team table, having lost their two games without scoring, Premium Times reports.

Mali also failed to score in their two games but ended with a point to their name having held Morocco to finish in the fifth position.

Ghana lost their first game against South Africa but won their second against Cameroon to finish with three points while Morocco finished on four points after a win and draw.

Aisha Buhari Cup results

September 15: Nigeria 2-0 Mali

September 16: Cameroon 0-1 Morocco

September 17: South Africa 3-0 Ghana

September 19: Morocco 0-0 Mali

September 20: Cameroon 0-2 Ghana

September 21: Nigeria 2-4 South Africa

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana lands new diski gig with Atletico Madrid

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Banyana Banyana international star Thembi Kgatlana has just landed a new gig with the Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, on a two-year deal.

The Banyana forward was unveiled by the club on Tuesday. Kgatlana has also expressed delight in the move, saying she cannot wait to meet her teammates and that her dream is to work hard for the team.

The South African footballer completes her move from another outfit in Spain, Eibar, and expressed that she is happy to land such an opportunity.

Source: Briefly.co.za