South African women’s national team Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana has joined Spain’s Atletico Madrid

The Banyana star, Kgatlana, completed her switch from Eibar to Madrid and signed a two-year deal

The European club has announced the news on social media and the 25-year-old says her goal is to do well for the side

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Banyana Banyana international star Thembi Kgatlana has just landed a new gig with the Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, on a two-year deal. The Banyana forward was unveiled by the club on Tuesday.

Kgatlana has also expressed delight in the move, saying she cannot wait to meet her teammates and that her dream is to work hard for the team.

The South African footballer completes her move from another outfit in Spain, Eibar, and expressed that she is happy to land such an opportunity.

South African women's national team striker Thembi Kgatlana has joined Atletico Madrid. Image: @ThembiKgatlanathe1st/@At.MadridFemenino/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Banyana Banyana’s Thembi Kgatlana unveiled by Atletico Madrid

Speaking to Madrid's official website, Kgatlana has promised to meet the technical team and her new teammates very soon. She told the website:

“I am very happy to arrive at Atlético de Madrid. As a footballer you always dream of playing for the best clubs. My first goal is to be a team player and to work hard for the team. I am very happy to be able to join you soon, I can't wait to meet you all. "

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana’s rise to prominence

The 25-year-old forward made his name with the University of the Western Cape through the Varsity Cup before 2018.

Her eye for goals elevated her into one of the most feared strikers in women’s football all over the world. The 2018 CAF African Footballer of the Year also had stints in the United States of America with Houston Dash before heading to China where she campaigned with Beijing BG Phoenix.

KickOff reports that Kgatlana’s first foray into Europe took her to Portugal with Benfica before Eibar snapped her up for the 2020/21 season. She netted 10 goals in 21 league games and will look to continue scoring for Atletico.

Born in Leratong South, Kgatlana has featured for Banyana on 57 occasions and has 19 goals next to her name.

Ex-Banyana Banyana star Lydia Monyepao speaks about her new role at SAFA

Taking a glance at other football stories, Briefly News reported that she is one of the most decorated footballers in the women’s game and she recently landed a top job at the South African Football Association.

Banyana Banyana legend Lydia Monyepao is a true example of academic excellence coupled with technical know-how in the football field.

She holds a BCom from Wits University, a BCom Honours in Accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Masters in Sport Management through Loughborough in the United Kingdom.

After the recent announcement of Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach, SAFA also made it known that the former midfielder will take over as the new Chief Operations Officer at SAFA House.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za