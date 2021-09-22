An edited video clip of 'Tembisa killer cop' Rosemary Ndlovu strutting into court amid her multiple-murder trial has tickled Mzansi's funny bone

An edited video clip of 'Tembisa killer cop' Rosemary Ndlovu strutting into court amid her multiple-murder trial has tickled Mzansi's funny bone.

Ndlovu appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday with her ankles shackled, leading to a stiff, slow gait.

The edited clip circulated widely on Twitter after it was shared by popular user @danielmarven.

The caption read:

"Can y’all take things serious in life. Who added this sound?"

Hilariously, someone was kind enough to add a timeless classic – Canon in D – that everyone will recognise to the clip. It was an obvious choice considering Ndlovu's rigid, matrimonial-like walk.

The soundtrack is one of the most popular bride entrance songs to play as the wife-to-be makes her way down the aisle.

The violins and piano are at a slow pace that makes it easy for both the bride and whoever is walking her down the aisle to match.

Be that as it may, other Mzansi social networking users, who were just as thoroughly entertained, were simply bemused at how someone could think up the idea of adding the soundtrack.

Mzansi getting the wedding feels in 'killer cop' trial

The hilarious clip was an instant hit as it attracted nearly 1 500 likes.

Briefly News got the invite and took to the comments section to bring readers all the funny reactions to the tweet.

@NatashaRochel said:

"Ele nna ko legodimong ke lebeletse ge ba sekiša motho o a editilego video ye."

@LUNGA_ONLY joked:

"Ushada ne Jele."

@lunga_ngwenya wrote:

"Stop it, man guys."

@GI_Irvin added:

"They are going to examine her head, right?"

