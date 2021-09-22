A new toy inspired by the increasingly popular vlogging craze has made it onto the shelves of toy stores

A social media user, not only rueing the high price of toys but the obsession they inspire, headed to Twitter to share an image of a $50 (R740) vlogging kit for kids

There was a massive flood of responses as other Twitter users bickered over whether or not it was worth buying

As a loving and caring parent, you're probably inclined to go into any premium toy store to get your child their favourite play item.

But you're also likely to walk out regretting the decision to give in to their never-ending nagging.

A new toy inspired by the increasingly popular vlogging craze has made it onto the shelves of toy stores.

That's because anything can make a toy these days, and eager kids, wanting to get their hands on them, will often throw tantrums so they can get their way.

But as you ponder the next toy you will be buying, a new one inspired by the increasingly popular vlogging craze has made it onto the shelves of toy stores.

And just like that, the days where a simple figurine, doll or playset is their favourite go-to have all but vanished – the world is in a new age!

A social media user, not only rueing the high price of toys but the obsession they inspire, headed to Twitter to share an image of a $50 (R740) vlogging kit for kids.

The tweet read:

"This is depressing on many levels."

The user @dylanviner did a double-take on the new obsession, grappling that it could even make it as a toy for children aged just three years old.

There was a massive flood of responses as other Twitter users bickered over whether or not it was worth buying. The tweet attracted nearly 83 000 tweets, 14 000 retweets and 1 200 comments.

Social media divided on new vlogging toy craze

Briefly News went into the comments to bring readers all the hilarious commentary shared on the post.

@snillockcirtap said:

"As many as fifty of the dollars for that! Jesus."

@lidiaranns noted:

"Sign of the times. Whether we like this or not, it’s what ALL kids do now when they’re doing role play."

@jordy2d_ wrote:

"The issue is that social media breeds vanity. Kids today want to be influencers solely based on the projected lifestyle of being rich, famous, and being able to do it from their bedroom."

@SoozUK added:

"Oh no, how depressing a kid might want to play at being super-creative and great with communication quick give them a fake gun instead."

@cpalafoutas offered:

"Not as depressing as this Fisher Price McDonald's drive-thru, complete with visor and headset."

Student builds fully working aeroplane from a spray can

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a first-year junior high school student in Ghana has created a moving aeroplane using the container of Sasso insecticide spray and other miscellaneous items.

Reports suggest the ingenious boy, Attah Gad, comes from the Bono East Region, more specifically from a town called Kintampo.

A close look at the toy created by Attah Gad reveals that he used capacitors and other electronic components to provide electrical power for the movements.

Source: Briefly.co.za