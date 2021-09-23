Celebrity Mjolo: MacG Shares That He Used to Date Lamiez Holworthy

MacG has shared that he used to date Lamiez Holworthy before she became rapper Khuli Chana's wife

MacG and Sol Phenduka, his co-host on the popular Podcast and Chill with MacG podcast, discussed his relationship with the Live AMP presenter

The opinionated podcaster shared that he ended the relationship because Lamiez wanted to introduce him to her parents

MacG has revealed that he used to date Khuli Chana's wife, Lamiez Holworthy. The popular host of Podcast and Chill with MacG was chatting to his co-host Sol Phenduka on the recent episode of the show.

MacG also shared that his relationship with the Metro FM presenter did not last long because she was way too serious for him. At the time, the controversial podcaster said he was only looking to have some fun with her.

MacG hit the road when the stunner wanted him to meet her rents. According to ZAlebs, MacG told Sol:

"She wanted to introduce me to her parents and sh*t, then I said nah I'm going."

Sol hilariously told MacG that his relationship with Lamiez doesn't count because he did not smash her. The opinionated host said he doesn't mind because there were many fish in the sea at the time. He added:

"I thought we were just having fun but I was like no this one nkare she is taking things very serious."

Social media users took to Twitter to react to MacG and Sol's discussion. Check out some of their comments below:

@rodgers_rodrick said:

"Yoh, the disrespect."

@ThisIsColbert wrote:

"Let me off ramp a bit. If you were Lamiez, someone's wife. How would you feel about them n*ggas holding such conversations about you on a public platform?"

@Ntuli_TheGreat commented:

"Mas*mba wale podcast, dragging people's names every week just for clout yini le manje."

@ASANDE15235411 added:

"Sh*t show, no respect for other people. Was that even necessary?"

Lamiez Holworthy encourages Khuli Chana to go back to school

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy has proved again that she's more than just a wife to her rapper hubby, Khuli Chana.

The Metro FM presenter encouraged the Buyile hitmaker to go back to school after leaving it over ten years ago. Khuli took to social media a few days ago to share that he has enrolled at AFDA, a film, arts and television school.

The talented musician thanked Lamiez for encouraging him to return to school and for her continued support. The star said he's repositioning and recreating his brand because his tune Buyile is deeper than a song to him.

"It’s not easy but I’m determined TO WIN!! Thank you Wame, @LamiezHolworthy for the encouragement. Thank you to the fans #Buyile is blowing UP!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za