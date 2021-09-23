Twitter is going gaga for a post dedicated to a young man with a unique hustle

Philani Dladla, also known as the 'Pavement Bookworm', makes his living reviewing books to those walking by

People are loving Philani's brilliant idea and are sending words of encouragement and support his way

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Twitter is going crazy for a young man named Philani Dladla, aka the 'Pavement Bookworm', who found an ingenious way to make a living by reviewing books to those passing by. And more impressively, he does this while sitting on the side of the road.

Philani Dladla loves reading and found a way to make a living from it. Image: @KingDon_za/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A snapshot of Philani's story was shared by Twitter user @KingDon_za in a post he captioned:

"Let's make him famous ."

In just a few hours, it received close to 2 000 retweets and over 4 000 likes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Take a look at the post for yourself:

The comments show major support and respect for Philani's hustle

@axelmaritse:

"Once you get him, share his number. I’d like to brainstorm how funding could assist him and also scale this across the country. I’m envisioning a lot of pavement readers... let’s bring back reading & make books fashionable again! Cool again!"

@Maphii_GWD:

"He deserves a YouTube channel to take his hustle to another level and reach more people."

@GTendainashe:

"He is an inspiration to us and to those kids he leads."

@ngudlamatshe:

"Wow, great business model. In another part of the world he would do well. Even here in Africa, may take a while but eventually he will do well."

PinotageM:

"That's the truth of hustling but there only few people understand this formula."

“Huge congrats”: Stunning lady graduates with degree in Business Science

In another story, Briefly News reported on Roseanne Sadiki and the social media hype around her after bagging a Business Science degree from the University of Cape Town. The stunning woman headed online to share the inspiring story.

Detailed by Varsity World on Facebook, Sadiki’s account is now receiving all the positive attention it deserves and many people are happy for her. At the same time, some social media users are wishing her all the best of luck as she starts a new journey in her life and career.

The stunning woman shared a post on social media:

"In the midst of the rollercoaster that’s been this year, this graduation photoshoot served as a reminder that I did it and I can still do it again. 4 years of hard work all came down to this Bachelor of Business Science degree. Learning to celebrate my achievements more. UCT BBusSci graduate, that’s me. Roseanne Sadiki.”

Facebook users send big congratulations her way

@Njabulo Gabela said:

“Congratulations Madam.”

@Yenzi Mhlongo said:

“Many congratulations to you.”

@Imbaliyezwe Yamadikizela said:

“So gorgeous. Congratulations darling."

Source: Briefly.co.za