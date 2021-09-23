Refilwe Modiselle Shows Love to Peeps Who Helped Her on the Way Up

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle has showed major love to all the people who have played a role in her life

She praised her family, talent manager and her family's housekeeper for supporting all her decisions while she was on her way to the top

Refilwe is a successful model despite living with albinism and has also bagged awards for her acting talent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Refilwe Modiselle has showed love to people who helped while she was still on the come up. The star is one of a few models living with albinism who have made it in the cut-throat modelling world.

Refilwe Modiselle has showed love to peeps who helped her on her way up. Image: @refilwemodiselle

Source: Instagram

Apart from modelling, Refilwe has also made a name for herself in the acting industry. The award-winning actor played a lead role in the critically acclaimed movie, White Gold. The film has bagged numerous international awards.

The media personality thanked her family for their support. Her sisters, Bontle and Candice Modiselle, are also popular figures in Mzansi. They are also role players in the Mzansi entertainment scene.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to TshisaLIVE, Refilwe also showed love to her family's housekeeper Ausi Tshidi Mataeka and Father Thabang Nkadimeng. She revealed that Tshidi has been working for her family for the past 19 years and has been friends with Nkadimeng since her childhood.

Refilwe Modiselle also praised her talent manager, Nakhane Precious Magoswana, for making sure that all her dreams come true.

Thuso Mbedu to star alongside English actor John Boyega in 'The Woman King'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu will star alongside popular English actor, John Boyega in a new movie. The excited South African actress took to social media to retweet John's post about the film.

Thuso and John will join the likes of Viola Davis as part of the cast of the historical drama titled The Woman King which is based on true events.

John took to Twitter recently to share the exciting news. He will play the role of King Ghezo in the movie. The thespian shared that he was looking forward and proud to share the set with the likes of Thuso and Viola. He said:

"I will be joining this incredible cast as King Ghezo. Very excited to create with you all @violadavis @ThusoMbedu @GPBmadeit."

John also took to Instagram and shared that the movie is based on true events. Tweeps took to Thuso and John's comment sections on the micro-blogging app to congratulate them.

Source: Briefly.co.za