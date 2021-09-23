Kuli Roberts in a mission to rid Mzansi of any derogatory slurs in day-to-day language geared towards individuals with albinism

Kuli sat down with MacG on Podcast and Chill and said her end goal is to expose people to every other kind of person, from homosexuality to skin conditions

Roberts pointed out that she feels black people use tradition and culture to limit their exposure to things that they did not grow up around

The most recent guest of MacG's Podcast and Chill was actress Kuli Roberts. One of the stand-out conversations was Kuli bringing up the fact that she is trying to normalise albinism and encourage Mzansi to let go of derogatory names for people who suffer from the condition, even if the words are embedded in a language.

Kuli Roberts sat down with MacG and spoke about her advocacy for albinism. Image: @kuliroberts

When talking about her advocacy for albinism on the series, MacG asked Kuli if she has considered the ways she can help her movement reach many. He asked:

"Why do you think it's not sticking? I have never seen #Albinism anywhere."

Kuli simply responded saying that her advocacy is not a trend, it is a way of life. She eats, sleeps and breathes her beliefs and therefore does not need to put a hashtag in front of them to make them real.

In the podcast, Roberts continues to explain this concept by equating it to the same way she observes 'Lesbian Thursdays'. The celeb said:

"The reason I say that is so that the black man who is a homophobe can know that there women who like other women because as black people, we like to use tradition and culture and all sorts of excuses for weirdness."

Kuli further says that the only way out of that mentality is to be exposed to things. Even if people do not agree, they need to know that things exist beyond their comfort zone.

Kuli says her reasons for supporting people with albinism are she wants Africans to stop killing them and she wants the type of language used to describe them to change.

Kuli Roberts calls out social media user's act of racial self-hate

Briefly News reports Mzansi fashion and beauty icon, Kuli Roberts took on a social media user who was shaming black Americans. Seeing a post where a social media user sarcastically invited people to “mention 10 smart black Americans”, Kuli was overcome with rage and had to say something.

Kuli responded to the post letting the social media user know that there are tons of smart black Americans and that this kind of self-hate is one of the biggest issues humanity is facing.

Kuli responds to social media users shocking post:

“This tweet is too ridiculous to get an answer. There are so many inventions by black Americans and you can find them on Google. Try the pram, you might need it. Oi, stop insulting black people. Are you mad? Your self-hate must be confined to your diary. Damn!”

Source: Briefly.co.za