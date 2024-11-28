Zandie Khumalo is not backing down from her past statements regarding who she thinks is the real mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder

A follower asked her to prepare to apologise to Mzansi for lying under oath, but Zandie said she would do no such thing

Defending her sister Kelly Khumalo, Zandie said she is incapable of doing such an act and that her gut feeling is telling her who looks guilty

Zandie Khumalo has always been vocal about who she suspects is the real mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder. She is also not prepared to change her tune.

Zandie Khumalo is standing firm on who she believes masterminded the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Peep asks Zandie to prepare to apologise to Mzansi

An Instagram user slid into Zandie Khumalo's DMs and asked her to apologise

"Zandi, tell me one thing, are you prepared to apologise in future should it happen that your sister is involved in masterminding Senzo's death as you always defend her? Are you prepared to apologise to South Africans for defending a killer and also for lying under oath?"

She gave a very scathing response to the DM. From who she suspects to defending her sister Kelly Khumalo and more.

Zandie Khumalo shows Mzansi the middle finger

The Ikhwela singer said she does not owe Mzansi an apology and reiterated that what she said under oath is her truth.

"Mina, I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for anything. Hhay, you see guys; first, I never lied under oath. I gave my testimony to the best of my ability and recollection," she started out.

"I, Zandile Lorraine Khumalo, was never part of any planning or masterminding to kill Senzo if there ever was something like that."

Zandie mentioned that her suspicions remain unchanged and that she suspects one person of being the mastermind.

"My stance has always been clear regarding who I suspect. When my suspicions are proven wrong, I sincerely apologise to her...Should she be investigated and cleared publicly, not behind closed doors, I will then apologise to her, and that is the only person I'm prepared to apologise to, but until then, I am standing firm in my suspicions."

Zandie defends sister Kelly Khumalo

In her lengthy response, Zandie said her sister Kelly Khumalo is incapable of being a killer.

"I don't kiss anyone. I am not scared of anybody. If you are a bad person, I will tell you directly, and I do not care who you are."

She stood firm in her belief of her being "highly incapable" of executing such a plan.

"The police will bring proof, substantiative proof, not made-up proof., I stand firm in my beliefs; I am not going to back down. We all want justice."

Read her full statement below:

