Musician Zandie Khumalo recently blasted the legendary actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube on social media

This was after it was alleged that the former Generations actor mistreated his estranged wife, Pearl

The singer and Kelly Khumalo's younger sister shared a lengthy post on Instagram criticising the star

Drama ensued as Zandie Khumalo-Gumede had something to say about actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube regarding recent allegations against him.

Zandie Khumalo blasts Sello Maake Ka Ncube

Bathong! Zandie Khumalo didn't hold back her words this time around on social media. Kelly Khumalo's younger sister criticised the former Generations actor on social media after allegations that he mistreated his wife, Pearl Maake Ka Ncube.

Earlier, Zandie shared on her Instagram page how she felt about the legendary actor after he blasted her. The singer expressed her feelings about Sello in a lengthy post on social media.

She said:

"Hhe hhe hhe uZandie Khumalo u rude akahloniphi abantu abadala.' I told you guys in May last year about this old man; now look how things are unravelling. This man spoke ill about me at a very vulnerable time of my life whilst I was busy with all the court drama when he had no idea what I was going through ngoba obviously vele, violating women is his game, and I knew it, hhay ke la kimi khehla ndini le kwa msunu! Mina angisukelani shem but angifuni nje ukujwayelwa kabi abo Archie Moroka abangasile, sorry to the wife but I'm glad I did my bit to wake u up sisi, really wish u woke up sooner, but I hope nawe like sis TN you find healing emotionally and spiritually because I know physically its almost impossible now, Nina @budgetins do you still work with this old man?"

See the post below:

