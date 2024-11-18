South African singer Rethabile Khumalo celebrated purchasing a BMW car recently, and she posted a video

Rethabile Khumalo posted a video of her fetching her baby at the dealership, and she was accompanied by her child

Mzansi congratulated the Islonda singer for the massive achievement but advised that she keep her wins private

Singer Rethabile Khumalo just keeps winning. The singer purchased a new car and she shared the special moment with her child.

Rethabile Khumalo buys new car

South African singer Rethabile Khumalo is a proud owner of a white BMW. The Islonda hitmaker shared a video of her fetching her baby at We Buy Cars.

This is another win for the star ever since she was hospitalised following a scary poisoning incident. Her mother, Winnie Khumalo, revealed that a friend of hers had a hand in this painful ordeal, which left her hospitalised several times.

Mzansi peeps congratulate Rethabile

Reacting to the news of her new purchase, netizens reacted with warm messages, congratulating the singer on her massive achievement.

zola_hashatsi said:

"When Jesus shows up, he shows off. Makwande sthandwa."

____unique_beauty_ gushed:

"Definitely when Jesus says, Yes nobody can ever say no♥️"

@Anthr_Homie criticised:

"Black people rather drive old BMW’s than a New Toyota Starlet."

@TheRealMotase praised:

"Girls winning is my daily soup 🙌"

@KGenius_DJ

"Congratulations, God is good indeed. She nearly lost her life."

@i_am_shumani stated:

"Glad to see that she’s recovered 🙏🏽"

@Modise_T_Phumo advised:

"I would never post myself buying a car. Why do black people do this? I know most of us grew up hard and starving, but this is so unnecessary."

@_Umfundis stated:

"Good to see her fully recovered after that incident with the friend, God is good."

Rethabile Khumalo previews new song

