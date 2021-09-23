Cosatu Warns That Workers Will Be the Biggest Losers if Anc Removed From Power

Cosatu warned that if the ANC were to lose power then workers would suffer the consequences

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi came out swinging for the ruling party as campaigning for the local elections heats up

She warned that all the gains made for workers under the ANC would be undone of the ruling party was unseated

Johannesburg - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) warned that if the ANC lost the local elections or worse the national elections then the real losers would be the workers.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi was out in full force campaigning for the ANC for the upcoming local elections.

Zingiswa Losi warned that if the ANC loses power workers will lose out. Photo credit: @MyANC, @Teboho Igi Modise

She warned that no other political party really cared about workers the way that the ANC did.

Losi warned that progress on such laws as the National Minimum Wage bill would suffer irreparable setbacks,

She did acknowledge the dire situation of the economy but said that the ANC would remain loyal to the workers according to the Sowetan LIVE.

TimesLIVE reported that the ANC alliance is still intact with COSATU throwing its weight behind the ruling party.

