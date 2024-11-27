Two toddlers who are churchgoers and love the Lord adorably gave a sermon inside a KFC establishment

The duo acted the way their pastor does when they are delivering the Lord’s word to the people at church

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding it adorable and getting goosebumps from it

Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).

A video of two toddlers playing church at KFC has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet touched.

Two adorable kids gave a sermon at KFC. Images: @sasithaqashani/ TikTok, @manusapon kasosod/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @sasithaqashani, the two bundles of joys are seen inside the KFC establishment pretending to be carrying a microphone and giving a sermon. One of them even had a tissue in case he sweats, lol.

The moment was adorable and gave goosebumps. One could tell that the toddlers are used to going to church with their elders, and they enjoy it. Indeed, kids learn by seeing because what they are doing is something they see their pastor doing in church when giving a sermon.

Two toddlers give sermon at KFC

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to kiddos

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users finding the two kiddos entertaining. See the comments below:

@Xoliswa believed:

“They not playing church this is God.”

@Mpohlojackson shared:

“The devil is in trouble, my God! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🔥🔥”

@Sugarhill T expressed:

“Healing happened to many at KFC on the day as you all laughed and smiled 🙏🙏🙏what a 🙌 🙌 🙌.”

@S M Khambule wrote:

“Our Kingdom is winning, we already have young soldiers waiting to take over Amen and Amen 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

@Rea_loga commented:

“I need kfc to give them all the 2 rands we have paid as offering because whhaatttttt.”

@Maflication_Tix said:

“Could hear even a word but I got goosebumps, you don't have to understand every word to be touched by God, those kids there did the most in me right now, even background sound matched their energy 😢.”

Mzansi disappointed with the KFC R2 black Friday deal

In another story, Briefly News reported about Mzansi expressing disappointment with the KFC R2 black Friday deal.

South Africans are getting increasingly excited about this year's Black Friday sale as stores start advertising marked-down items. KFC also announced their R2 Streetwise 2 sale yesterday, which made Mzansi lose it in excitement. Mzansi is all fired up for the upcoming Black Friday sale. Joburg started making waves after people stood in anaconda-like queues to purchase cool clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News