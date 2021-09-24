It was 'Throwback Thursday' time for Twitter-user @MYavhudi, as she shared touching pictures of her and her sister from the time they were little

Her Twitter followers adored the images and were happy to see they remained partners in crime from so many decades

@MYavhudi is the baby sister and Twitter simply loved how cute she was growing up

Those lucky enough to have a sister will know that this is often your first real friendship and a support system that will last a lifetime. So when @MYavhudi showed some sister love on Twitter, Mzansi couldn't stop talking about this beautiful connection.

Twitter user @MYavhudi shares a beautiful then vs now picture of her and her sister. Image: @MYavhudi /Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the post, @MYavhudi shares 'then vs now' pictures of her and her big sister - one from 1983 and the other from 2020. In the first picture, we see her big sister holding her when she was a baby, and in the other image, we see how far they've come together and the stunning ladies they've grown to become.

Take a look at the post:

Of course Mzansi was all over the tweet and loved seeing the close bond between the two sisters. Some even went down Memory Lane with their own personal stories.

@TAMMIRachel_:

"I have a photo similar to the one taken in 1983 with my sister holding me on her hip."

@RobertKhomola1:

"That's beautiful Mpho."

@WinnieD_SA"

"Beautiful sisters."

@Goitse_Kele:

"Ya'll look twins mara together."

Kamala Harris introduces gorgeous lookalike sister in Instagram post

In another sisterly love story, Briefly News reported on America’s newest Vice President Kamala Harris. It goes without saying that the VP’s husband Doug Emhoff and her step-children are already “celebrities” thanks to how supportive they have been throughout the whole journey. But one woman who went uncelebrated and unnoticed is the Vice President’s sister and best friend, Maya Harris.

The 56-year-old posted a pretty picture of her lookalike sister on Instagram to celebrate her birthday and the response was overwhelming. Digging deeper, Briefly News noticed the duo are two peas in a pod. The two share so many qualities but the one that remains outstanding is their appetite for success.

Just like her sister, Maya is a lawyer who values justice and equality for all. And, she does not age. She is also quirky, funny and extremely bubbly just like Kamala. Despite having a grown daughter, the half Indian beauty looks like she could easily pass for a lady in her mid-30s.

