South Africans are in a joyful mood as they celebrate with a local madala who received a temporary but safe home

The man is a recipient of businessman Collen Mashawana’s generous deeds as he built him a temporary shack and provided furniture

Mashawana is a well-known Mzansi philanthropist and promised to deliver a house for Joseph Thabethe in the next six weeks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African philanthropist Collen Mashawana didn’t only recently celebrate his birthday by thanking her mother but brought a smile to an old man. The Limpopo-born businessman headed online to share a heartwarming story on social media after building a decent roof for a local guy.

The generous Mashawana shared inspiring stories on Twitter and Instagram, saying Mkhulu Joseph Thabethe is delighted with his temporary arrangement as far as having a house is concerned.

The 73-year-old Thabethe is based in Soshanguve and had been living in a shack that had no door and windows. Mashawana therefore, decided to destroy the old structure and erect a new one.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Mkhulu Joseph says he is happy with this temporary arrangement. We are not. In less than 8 weeks, we will give him keys to a new and safe home. #onebrickatatime”

Businessman Collen Mashawana is celebrated for his generous deeds. Image: @CollenMashawana/Twitter/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@MoketeKolojane said:

“Modimo a le tshegofatse mo tirong e e ntle e le e dirang.”

@Reginah Thage said:

“Even this temporary shelter is way better than what he had, may God replenish your pockets sir, you are doing an amazing job to our people, we need more people like you.”

@LetshelaJonas said:

“I've seen God's love; your work is a testimony. Blessings to you.”

@VuyoGrams said:

“Mfethu, let your path lead you to much more. Respect bhuti.”

@Lwadz_G said:

“May the good God richly bless you.”

At the same time, he also penned a lengthy post on Instagram, saying he wants to build a house in six weeks. He wrote:

“Our visit to Mr Joseph Thabethe, a 73-year-old man from Soshanguve living in inhumane conditions was indeed overdue and we found that this case required immediate action.

"It was my decision to destroy the current shack that has no door & windows and erect a temporary structure that can at the very least ensure his safety whilst construction of a new house is underway.

"Our aim is to have the construction done within six weeks when Mkhulu can finally own a home and his current circumstances will only be a distant memory. We look forward to ensuring this does indeed become a reality for Mkhulu.”

The post reads:

@Noma.Majija said:

“Mkhulu Bawo, siyabonga bhuti ungakhathali. May God keep you safe and protected all.”

@Grace.Montsho said:

“God continues to bless you sir, what you are doing is heart-warming.”

@Tebogoperez said:

“The best.”

Businessman Collen Mashawana celebrates 40th birthday with a glittering event

In a previous post, Briefly News reported that Limpopo-based businessman Collen Mashawana recently celebrated his 40th birthday and the event was one of glitz and glamour.

The ceremony was attended by top business people, public figures as well as politicians.

Mashawana has managed to build hundreds of houses for the elderly and child-headed households and that also happened through his foundation.

The humble entrepreneur started celebrating his 40th milestone in a number of informal settlements and rural areas.

Source: Briefly.co.za