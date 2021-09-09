Businessman Collen Mashawana Celebrates 40th Birthday with a Glittering Event

Well-known Limpopo businessman Collen Mashawana recently celebrated his 40th birthday in a stylish ceremony

Mashawana entered the new age and hosted a glitz and glamorous event attended by popular figures such as Julius Malema of the EFF

Collen, who is much-loved for building and donating homes to poor households, dedicated his birthday to his mother for loving him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Limpopo-based businessman Collen Mashawana recently celebrated his 40th birthday and the event was one of glitz and glamour. The ceremony was attended by top business people, public figures as well as politicians.

Mashawana has managed to build hundreds of houses for the elderly and child-headed households and that also happened through his foundation. The humble entrepreneur started celebrating his 40th milestone in a number of informal settlements and rural areas.

In partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Mashawana donated food parcels to more than 40 families in the area of Zandspruit in Johannesburg.

Briefly News brings a number of images he shared on social media as he entered a new age ,where popular faces, including Economic Freedom Fighters CIC Julius Malema, were in attendance. Mashawana said on his birthday:

“The recently hosted 40th thanksgiving was an opportunity to thank everyone who walks with me in the journey of helping those in need. Those who have shaped the man I am today. I also used the platform to honour my mother for all that she has done for the past 40 years.”

Limpopo businessman Collen Mashawana recently;y celebrated his 40th birthday. Image: @CollenMashawana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads on Instagram:

@Judy_Cotwal said:

“Beautiful.”

@Daddy.Motswage said:

“Beautiful and blessed.”

@Pontsho_MD said:

“Beautiful, happy 40th.”

@Faith_Ngwenya said:

“Cake fit for a king.”

@Chef_Mvulas said:

“Happy belated birthday.”

@TM.innovations said:

“Beautiful cake Sir.”

@Iam.QueenM said:

“Wow, what a stunning cake Sir Collen.”

@TheeRealshushu said:

“May you see many more years and may God Almighty bless you with all your heart desires.”

@Unik.K said:

“May the Good Lord keep you and continues to bless you.”

2 Boys living in unsafe shack given a new home, Mzansi salutes local businessman

In a story detailing the businessman’s deeds, Briefly News reported that the lives of two orphaned boys in Mpumalanga have been changed after the Collen Mashawana Foundation recently stepped in to extend a helping hand.

Taking to social media, the non-profit organisation, founded by businessman @collenmashawane to reach out to as many young people as possible, acknowledged the dire straits in which the siblings find themselves.

A picture of the destitute brothers was shared with the message, which also noted that their parents had passed away.

Source: Briefly.co.za