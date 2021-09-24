Heritage Day: East Coast Radio's Carol Ofori Shares What the Day Means to Her

Radio Personality Carol Ofori has shared what Heritage Day means to her and how important the day is in her life

The East Coast Radio presenter told Briefly News in an exclusive interview that she will be spending the public holiday with her kids and hubby

The star advised the youth to celebrate and embrace each other's heritage instead of looking at each others' cultural and traditional differences

East Coast Radio presenter Carol Ofori has shared what Heritage Day means to her. The public holiday is celebrated in Mzansi on 24 September.

On this special day in the South African calendar, peeps are encouraged to celebrate their culture and the diversity of their traditions and beliefs. In an exclusive interview, Carol spoke to Briefly News about how she would spend the day.

"I am planning on spending my Heritage Day with my family. I have breakfast with my girls planned for the morning and then, it’s all about spending time with my husband and kids."

The radio personality also opened up about what she differently on her show in celebration of her heritage.

"On my show, I did an ancestral DNA test and the results should be coming before the end of the month and I am really excited to see and learn more about my history."

On how she makes sure that she doesn't lose her roots, Carol Ofori explained to Briefly News:

"I think it is really important to stay true to who I am and that is how I make sure that I don’t lose my roots. Culturally, we love to experiment creating traditional food in the house and we love dressing in traditional clothing so we are always incorporating our heritage into our household so it’s very easy for us to keep the spirit of our roots alive."

Caol feels some of the young people in the country have lost their identity and most of them are not proud of their heritage any more. The East Coast Radio star advised the youth:

"My message will always be about Africans loving Africa and Africans loving Africans. It’s unfortunate that a word like xenophobia exists and that we are plagued by it.

"I just feel that if we could all celebrate and and appreciate each other’s heritage and love each other more instead of seeing the differences. We should grow to appreciate the differences that make us unique."

Carol said she wanted to wear her traditional cultural attire so badly on her show but unfortunately she's on leave.

"I won't be able to do it on the show this year because I am taking some much-needed time off this week. However, I do enjoy wearing traditional clothing and I love seeing just how people have embraced cultural wear and most importantly how kids embrace cultural clothing on days like this.

"I love it because it encourages conversations with kids in schools. Kids would ask ‘What are you wearing?’, ‘Why are you wearing that?’ So it’s very nice to see that. Last year, my son went to school in his Ashanti fabric and he looked like an Ashanti prince - which I love to see!"

