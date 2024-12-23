The secretary general of the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu, hosted a Christmas lunch for the Mahosini Village elderly in the Collins Chabane sub-region in Limpopo

He was joined by artist and MKP Member of Parliament Papa Penny, who joined the party before the 2024 general elections

MKP supports praised Shivambu and hailed him as possessing tremendous organising skills

Floyd Shivambu hugged and laughed with the elderly in Limpopo. Images: @MudauMulamu_ZA

LIMPOPO — MK Party Secretary General Floyd Shivambu put smiles on the faces of the elderly when he hosted a Christmas lunch for them at a village in the Collins Chabane sub-region in Polokwane on 23 December 2024.

MK Party hosts Christmas lunch

@FloydShivambu posted pictures and video of the event at the Mahonisi Village in the Collins Chabane Sub-Region. The MK Paerty gave out food parcels, including maise meal bags. They treated the elderly to lunch. Party member and MP Papa Penny, who joined the MK Party before the elections, was present.

MK Party's rise to power

The party held a gala dinner on 15 December at the Moses Mabhida Stadium during the party's first-anniversary celebration since its launch on 16 December 2023

The party became the third-most-voted party in the country during the 2024 general elections

Shivambu left the Economic Freedom Fighters to join the party first as the national convener and then as the party's secretary general

Supporters give Shivambu flowers

Netizens commenting on the event praised Shivambu.

Sipho Kalsaac said:

"The only SG that matters: Nyiko Floyd Shivambu."

Dima Msuthu said:

"Championship politics."

Phumlani M said:

"We are moving forward."

Basnothile said:

"The people's movement. Thank you, SG."

Ngwazi said:

"Sebenza, Floyd. We are behind you."

Shivambu defends Zuma

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shivambu defended party president Jacob Zuma after he was appointed the party's secretary general. He was invited to an interview, where he explained that the then African National Congress Youth League leadership deceived them.

He said Zuma did not meet with the party's structures and indirectly blamed EFF leader Julius Malema for misleading the ANCYL members about Zuma.

