Rulani Mokwena Plays Coy on Who the Mamelodi Sundowns Captain Is Currently

Hlompho Kekana has departed from Mamelodi Sundowns and now there's a big gap in terms of the captaincy at the club

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena does not want to give a clear answer on who the club captain is currently

Masandawana will be playing against Orlando Pirates on Saturday and are looking to pick up another three points

Mamelodi Sundowns currently do not have a set club captain and this happened because Hlompho Kekana left the club at the beginning of the season. Now, there has been some misunderstanding about who will get the big role.

Kekana fell down the pecking order after Pitso Mosimane left to Al Ahly. Ever since, the armband has been rotated from Ricardo Nascimento, Dennis Onyango and Mosa Lebusa.

When asked who the club captain is, Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena left more questions than answers in his attempt to clarify the situation. SowetanLIVE reports The armband has been passed between Lebusa and Onyango in recent matches since the start of the new season.

Sundowns defeated TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership match over the weekend, and it's unclear whether Lebusa will captain the squad against Orlando Pirates in Soweto on Saturday.

"We have got a lot of senior players that assume the responsibility in the change room, and because of this, it becomes just a formality for us," said coach Mokwena.

"The FIFA rules say someone must wear the armband but the reality is any one of our 36 players can be a leader and can be a captain."

Meanwhile, Mokwena believes that their trip to Orlando Pirates will be a difficult game to manage according to FourFourTwo.

"Tonight we will analyze the game to check the corrections then we prepare for a very difficult game against a good side in Orlando Pirates," he said.

Rulani Mokwena questions why Lyle Lakay is not starting for Bafana Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Lyle Lakay has had very good performances lately and is still quite young, so coach Rulani Mokwena is wondering why he hasn't been selected for Bafana Bafana.

Lakay is a vital part of Mamelodi Sundowns' starting line-up, so it's a surprise that he hasn't been called up to the national team yet. Mokwena is scratching his head wondering why his star player has not been selected time and time again.

"I watch Bafana games, I watched the entire COSAFA Cup and why do I think Lyle should be in the Bafana team? It is because when I watch Bafana I see Evidence Makgopa and Hlongwane upfront and then I see a right-footed full-back at left-back," said Lakay according to The Citizen.

