A responsible young man, @KaybeePrincie, took to Twitter to announce he is committed to his pregnant girlfriend

@KaybeePrincie is ready to be a father and wants to be there for his child in every way possible

His followers admire and respect the dad-to-be and sent him support and words of encouragement

The young man plans to make things more official with marriage on his mind

In a perfect world, a man continuing to date his pregnant girlfriend would be a normal occurrence. But this is not a perfect world, so when Twitter-user, @KaybeePrincie tweeted about his commitment to his pregnant significant other, the Twitterverse blew-up with support and encouragement.

“Marry Her Before Satan Disturbs You”: Mzansi Shows Big Respect for Man Sticking by His Pregnant Girlfriend

In the post he says:

"I'm still dating my baby mama. Dear God, please bless my relationship."

The comment section showed big respect for this new father-to-be

@BMacbel:

"Marry her before Satan disturbs you."

@selsyl01:

"That's how is supposed to be am happy for you. This one won't leave you even if you become broke."

@N0BODY_123:

"Now that's a rare pic of a relationship. God bless."

@maropeng_sa:

"You are already living your blessings."

@maes1980:

"That's how its done...holding it together...keep it up!!!"

And for more good news, @KaybeePrincie replies to one of his followers saying he has more long-term goals for his relationship. EEK!

"Thanks bro, I'm pushing towards marriage."

