Proud Son Wishes Father a Happy 55th Birthday, Mzansi Ladies Swoon Over the Well Aged Man
- Social media user @mvelo_dlamini had no idea the commotion he was about to cause when wishing his father a happy birthday
- @mvelo_dlamini posted two snaps of his old man on social media in celebration of his 55th birthday and let the floodgates open
- The ladies flocked to the comments section to let @mvelo_dlamini know that his father is 50 shades of fine
There is nothing better than a mature man in a suit, am I right ladies? @mvelo_dlamini's father became the buffet of social media after the proud son posted snaps in celebration of his 55th birthday.
Innocently, @mvelo_dlamini took to social media with two pictures of his father to wish him a happy birthday. One of the snaps was of his father in a suit and the other of him in traditional attire, not knowing he was hyping up his old man by showing his diversity.
@mvelo_dlamini posted:
“Sibal'khulu turns 55, today. Happy birthday, Dad.”
@mvelo_dlamini was not ready for the comments that were about to engulf his post. Women run to this buffet like the looters did the shops!
Ladies from all over let @mvelo_dlamini know what a snack his old man is. Lol, the bunch had zero chill, they went all-in. The strong beard got the ladies going!
Here are just a few of the hungry comments:
@Dinnie_De was feeling the beard:
“Barhong wena... I really like your dad... he has that thing... or maybe it's the weird long beard... mara oksalayo nka mo latswahad to him.”
@KeswaNomkhosi drooled a little:
“Happy birthday to Sibalkhulu. He looks yummy maan.”
@NonYaBizz0112 did not hold back:
@Nondz7 was thirstyyyyy:
