Social media user @mvelo_dlamini had no idea the commotion he was about to cause when wishing his father a happy birthday

@mvelo_dlamini posted two snaps of his old man on social media in celebration of his 55th birthday and let the floodgates open

The ladies flocked to the comments section to let @mvelo_dlamini know that his father is 50 shades of fine

There is nothing better than a mature man in a suit, am I right ladies? @mvelo_dlamini's father became the buffet of social media after the proud son posted snaps in celebration of his 55th birthday.

Social media user @mvelo_dlamini took to social media to wish his father a happy birthday and had no idea what was about to happen, lol. Image: @mvelo_dlamini

Source: Twitter

Innocently, @mvelo_dlamini took to social media with two pictures of his father to wish him a happy birthday. One of the snaps was of his father in a suit and the other of him in traditional attire, not knowing he was hyping up his old man by showing his diversity.

@mvelo_dlamini posted:

“Sibal'khulu turns 55, today. Happy birthday, Dad.”

@mvelo_dlamini was not ready for the comments that were about to engulf his post. Women run to this buffet like the looters did the shops!

Ladies from all over let @mvelo_dlamini know what a snack his old man is. Lol, the bunch had zero chill, they went all-in. The strong beard got the ladies going!

Here are just a few of the hungry comments:

@Dinnie_De was feeling the beard:

“Barhong wena... I really like your dad... he has that thing... or maybe it's the weird long beard... mara oksalayo nka mo latswahad to him.”

@KeswaNomkhosi drooled a little:

“Happy birthday to Sibalkhulu. He looks yummy maan.”

@NonYaBizz0112 did not hold back:

@Nondz7 was thirstyyyyy:

Dedicated father wins’ hearts of many after sharing snap with his child

Another proud father inspired many people on social media after sharing a photo of him caring for his child. The beautiful picture surfaced on social media carrying a brilliant caption, reported Briefly News.

The Twitter account holder, @SimBaqwa, says there is nothing difficult wrong with a dad taking care of his kids. The post is going viral and many are seriously impressed. Briefly News takes a look at the comments section.

@Mayor2226 said:

“Keep it up bro, wonderful family. Looking forward to doing this someday.”

@NDZ_1920 said:

“You make a baby, like a man you raise and take care of that baby, no one is supposed to do it for you. No trophies for a man who sticks around and take care of his seed, it’s that simple. That's what grown men do.”

@IamHimZN said:

“Can you let men enjoy one tweet! They never said they wanted trophies.”

Source: Briefly.co.za