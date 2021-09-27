ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has Mzansi wishing him well after getting married to his longtime sweetheart at the weekend

The pair looked absolutely radiant in matching white attire and many people were happy to see 'Mr Perfect Wedding' finally tie the knot

Mzansi flooded the comments section with silly jokes and heartfelt well-wishes for the newlyweds

Boy Mambolom who is famously known as 'Mr Perfect Wedding', tied the knot this weekend in a beautiful traditional wedding. The African National Congress MP married his longtime sweetheart, Khomotso Malotane, and pictures of their wonderful union went viral on social media.

Boy Mamabolo has married longtime sweetheart, Khomotso Malotane. Images: Getty, @kulanicool/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared this heartfelt message with the newly-weds:

"Congratulations to MP Boy Mamabolo," he captioned the post along with a few celebratory bells.

Mzansi took to the comments section and many were happy to see the famous suit-wearing MP finally get all dressed up for an appropriate occasion. Still, others felt they had seen him wear the same suit once before and threw some cheeky shade.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Gift_molatudi said:

"Isn't this the suit he wore at the SONA?"

@Manikipi said:

"He chooses well this boy because even his former girlfriend (Malema's wife) is very beautiful."

@Danny08613982 said:

"Eish, he likes this jacket. He should be having bad memories about it."

@SithaleKgaogelo said:

"This is where he must wear a white suit. Not in Parliament."

@Buja3D said:

"Ndlozi thought he was dissing him kanti he was manifesting."

@Phutispecial1 said:

"For once he's wearing the right attire for the right occasion."

@JoeMakgapeetsa said:

"Some people are loyal to their black and white haha. Congratulations Honorable Mamabolo."

