“Ubuntu”: 2 Honest Siblings Return to Restaurant and Pay Bill to Waiter

South Africans have been left divided as they react to a story of two siblings who forgot to pay a restaurant bill

According to Vicky Tioluwani, she says they forgot to pay the tab but paid it a day later and social media users are reacting

While some people feel the two guys are honest, some people believe they cannot praise them because it’s was wrong to leave without paying

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Two South Africans are praised for their loyalty after paying their bill. According to a social media post shared by Vicky Tioluwani on Twitter, she says she thought her brother had paid the bill but he hadn’t.

The stunning lady says they decided to head back to the restaurant and honour their commitment a day later. The post has mostly received positive reactions from her social media followers and Briefly News takes a look at the comments. Vicky wrote on her page:

“Me and my brothers left Rocco Mamas without paying last night because my brother is the one who ordered and had the slip, so in my head, I thought he paid already. He only told me today that he thought I paid, much as I thought he paid. We went back today to pay that bill.”

Vicky Tioluwani says they returned to the restaurant and paid their bill. Image: @Iam_VickyWOG/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Blaxtremiss said:

“Or you decided to pay so you can come here and tweet about it... your situation can't only be perceived from a view of kindness, it could also be your ego at play... but we move... And did you make a follow up on the waiter if he wasn't fired? Lol, cause that'd be ungodly.”

@King35amg said:

“Lol... I don't believe these lie. Xa.”

@MaboeNdi said:

“I don't know why people are so negative.”

@Ndabuko123 said:

“You're virtuous person. By giving a thought of the implications of this error and acting the way you did, you have drastically impacted positively at least on 7 individuals' lives and livelihoods.”

@StalianaS said:

“You did the right thing, ignore all the negativity.”

@Nokie555 said:

“Integrity at its best. Well done for being faithful.”

@Teemac310 said:

“Let’s not confuse kindness and responsibility though... Ma uqeda kudla bhadala... ma ukhohliwe buyela uyobhadala yibuntu.”

Locals react to generous people leaving massive tips for waiters

In a similar post, Briefly News reported that a recent trend has begun sweeping social media of people leaving large tips for waiters at restaurants.

Social media users are posting their generous tips in the #ImStaying group on Facebook.

Prec Maphumulo paid double, R408, leaving a R204 tip for her waiter when she visited Mugg & Bean in the Pavilion.

She was celebrating her birthday and decided to spread the cheer. Social media users reacted to her good deed.

Source: Briefly.co.za